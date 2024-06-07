Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan hard launched their relationship at this year’s Met Gala (she in Oscar de la Renta, he in Burberry), and now they’re following in the time-honored Hollywood couple tradition of making a music video together. Keoghan starred as the bad boy to Carpenter’s (semi) good girl in the video for her new Jack Antonoff-produced single, “Please Please Please.”

The four-minute video, released June 6, begins with a nod to Carpenter’s currently inescapable hit, “Espresso” (if you’ve been on Spotify lately, or in literally any public space over the last month, you’ve heard it). The video for that earworm ends with her being arrested, and “Please, Please, Please” picks up with Carpenter and Keoghan meeting in jail. Carpenter, rocking her signature fluffy curtain bangs, gets out, but returns to visit Keoghan in a Bonnie and Clyde-era Faye Dunaway look by way of 2024. Later, she greets him outside the jail yard atop a vintage car in a luxe pink fur coat, where they embrace.

Screengrab via Youtube

Things quickly go awry, though, as Keoghan’s character fails to get on the straight and narrow. As the song, which has a Kacey Musgraves twang to it, continues Carpenter begs her love to “please, please, please” not embarrass her. “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another,” she croons, voicing the concerns of any woman who’s ever bragged about a man only to be thoroughly humiliated by him. In the end, she chooses herself over him, handcuffing Keoghan and planting a kiss over his duct-taped lips to say goodbye.

Before the Met, Carpenter teased her romance with the actor during her April Coachella set, referencing his infamous bathtub scene with Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. During the outro for “Nonsense,” she sang: "Man, his knees so weak he had to spread mine/He's drinkin' my bath water like it's red wine/Coachella, see you back here when I headline."

The former Disney star has been on a roll lately, with “Espresso” taking over the charts (and streaming playlists) with a fury following her opening slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Carpenter’s new album, Short n’ Sweet, is out August 23. Keoghan, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2023’s The Banshees of Inisherin, will next star opposite fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2 (he’s also rumored to be playing Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’s forthcoming Beatles biopics, which seems like perfect casting).