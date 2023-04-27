Salma Hayek attended the Time 100 Gala with her go-to date as of late, her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, but this time, the two were joined by a third. Hayek’s posse on Wednesday night was rounded out by her stepson, Augustin James Evangelista, who just so happens to be Linda Evangelista’s son.

Evangelista, Hayek, and Pinault all walked the red carpet together, posing for the camera in their coordinating outfits. Per usual, Hayek wore Gucci, opting this time for a blue dress with a black lace overlay and train. Pinault, meanwhile, wore a black, hooded column dress and leather opera gloves, while Evangelista kept it simple in a black tux.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After Evangelista gave birth to Augustin in October 2006, she originally kept the father a secret. In June 2011, however, the model filed paperwork seeking child support from François-Henri Pinault, whom she dated for a few months in 2005 and 2006. In 2007, the Kering CEO had Valentina with Hayek, before marrying the actress in 2009.

Now it seems everyone is on good terms. Or, at the very least, Evangelista and Hayek are on good terms. Back in August 2021, the actress shared photos with Augustin sitting on her lap while on a boat, and Evangelista gave her approval when she commented two hearts. Hayek has always been very supportive of her husband’s children from previous relationships. In February, she and Valentina attended the Gucci show with Mathilde Pinault, François-Henri’s 22-year-old daughter from his first marriage.

The Time 100 gala, however, is the first time Augustin has joined his stepmom for a public outing, and he seemed to make the most of the evening. The 16-year-old snapped pics with Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and more stars while at the event.

L. Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images