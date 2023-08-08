Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, Bryan Randall, passed away following a private, three-year battle with ALS, it was learned Monday. He was 57 years old.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall’s family shared in a statement released to People. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, released a statement on Instagram following the news of Randall’s passing. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she began the heartfelt message.

Bullock-Prado also shared a look into the couple’s final moments together, adding that Bullock was an “amazing” caregiver. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” she said. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Bullock met Randall, who she called the “love of her life,” in 2015 when he was hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday party. Though the two never officially tied the knot, they shared a blended family with Bullock’s son Louis and daughter Laila and Randall’s daughter Skylar. The couple did not share any children together.

“I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner [or] devoted mother,” the actress said in 2021. “I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Bullock has yet to directly comment on the photographer’s passing. Randall’s family and loved ones are requesting donations to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital in lieu of flowers.