Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick became the latest celebrity to turn a red carpet into a family affair when she attended the opening of Some Like It Hot with all three of their children on Sunday night. The fivesome dressed in relatively festive looks for the evening at the Shubert Theater and posed for photos before taking in the musical based on the 1959 film.

Parker wore a look Carrie Bradshaw would likely approve of, a blue sequin-covered dress topped with a white double-breasted jacquard coat, pearl necklaces of various lengths, and mismatched polka-dotted shoes. Her twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, 13, meanwhile, wore a velvet red maxi dress and silk brown midi dress, respectively, which they both topped with shimmer floral jackets. Broderick kept things simple with a blue plaid coat and turtleneck while James, 20, matched his father by pairing his black suit with a plaid tie.

JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Marion’s brocade top layer is actually from her mom’s closet, as the actress wore the jacket while out in NYC last March. It’s very likely then, that Tabitha’s jacket was also on loan from Parker.

Parker wearing the brocade coat in March 2021. Gotham/GC Images

Parker and Broderick often bring their kids along to premieres. The twins were by their mom’s side on the red carpet for Hocus Pocus 2 in September. James, meanwhile, attended the premiere of And Just Like That... season one last year. Assumedly, James is making the trip from Providence for these events as he is currently a student at Brown University. Back in October, Parker shared a sweet tribute to her son in honor of his 20th birthday. “‘It was 20 years ago today…’” she wrote. “The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama.”