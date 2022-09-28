Sarah Jessica Parker’s 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, are in the exact age range to enjoy Hocus Pocus, so it only makes sense their mother brought them along to the New York City premier of Hocus Pocus 2. The pair wore knee-length dresses—a sparkly A-line one in the case of Tabitha, and a long-sleeved black frock in the case of Marion. Both gave their mom a shoutout by wearing bedazzled peep-toe heels from her footwear line.

As for Parker herself, she opted for a floral tunic and pale pink trousers from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection. (Plus stilettos that we wouldn’t be surprised to see on Carrie Bradshaw on And Just Like That... season 2, which just began filming.) Broderick looked dapper in a grey suit and brown loafers that offered a glimpse at his checkered socks.

Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on September 27, 2022. Photo by Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

James Wilkie Broderick, Parker and Broderick’s son, did not join his family. Though, he’s joined his parents before, including at the opening night of their play Plaza Suite. The evening marked his sisters’ first red carpet since they were nine years old.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick pose at the opening night of the Neil Simon play Plaza Suite on Broadway in New York City on March 28, 2022. Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images

It was a big day for celeb mother-daughter moments. Over in Paris, Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her 15-year-old Ramona Saarsgard to the spring 2023 Dior show, making for her fashion week debut.