Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in a Floral Coat Alongside Her Twin Daughters
Sarah Jessica Parker’s 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, are in the exact age range to enjoy Hocus Pocus, so it only makes sense their mother brought them along to the New York City premier of Hocus Pocus 2. The pair wore knee-length dresses—a sparkly A-line one in the case of Tabitha, and a long-sleeved black frock in the case of Marion. Both gave their mom a shoutout by wearing bedazzled peep-toe heels from her footwear line.
As for Parker herself, she opted for a floral tunic and pale pink trousers from Armani Privé’s fall 2022 couture collection. (Plus stilettos that we wouldn’t be surprised to see on Carrie Bradshaw on And Just Like That... season 2, which just began filming.) Broderick looked dapper in a grey suit and brown loafers that offered a glimpse at his checkered socks.
James Wilkie Broderick, Parker and Broderick’s son, did not join his family. Though, he’s joined his parents before, including at the opening night of their play Plaza Suite. The evening marked his sisters’ first red carpet since they were nine years old.
It was a big day for celeb mother-daughter moments. Over in Paris, Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her 15-year-old Ramona Saarsgard to the spring 2023 Dior show, making for her fashion week debut.