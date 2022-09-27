In recent years, fashion shows have become something of a family affair, a sort of glam version of “Take Your Kid to Work Day” where the VIPs can expose their offspring to a dose of glamour. The Apatows showed up as a trio at the Louis Vuitton resort show back in March and Demi Moore and Scout Willis were arguably the duo of Paris Fashion Week last year. It’s inevitable that every new fashion week welcomes a new celeb kid to the front row. So on Tuesday, when Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, with her to the Dior spring/summer 2023 show, it was a welcome sight.

The pair arrived hand-in-hand to the show in Paris, looking stylish as they posed for the cameras. Gyllenhaal opted for an all-black look from the brand’s resort 2023 collection, featuring a black lace top and matching skirt, cinched in the middle with a large, black leather belt. The actress paired the outfit with lace-up boots, and a wool jacket on top. Sarsgaard, fittingly, went a little more youthful with her ensemble. She wore a gray coat atop a plaid mini dress with a lace hem, accessorizing the ensemble with a monogram bag, and two-tone penny loafers with black socks.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, are usually very private when it comes to Ramona and their other daughter, Gloria Ray. They don’t post about them and rarely bring them to events. Now that Ramona is getting a bit older, it seems that they’re bringing her out a bit more. She attended the 2021 Gotham Awards last year with her parents, and now is in Paris with her mom. Hopefully, this isn’t the last will see of this mother-daughter pair this week.