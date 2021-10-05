Paris Fashion Week has come to a close, and with it, we say goodbye to another fashion month of front row celebrity spottings, unexpected runway cameos, and gag-worthy street style. Now that we’ve seen it all, it’s time to hand out some superlatives to the class of spring/summer 2022 and there’s one prize that isn’t even up for debate. The best mother-daughter duo hands down goes to Demi Moore and Scout Willis, who took Paris by storm over the past few days.

Moore and Willis began their jaunt last week at the Chloé show. The pair tried their hand at tone-on-tone dressing with Moore tying a tan sleeveless sweater over a nude button-down and wide-legged trousers. Willis, meanwhile went for a more youthful look, wearing a suede jacket and skirt set with a mustard yellow turtleneck. Moore revealed on Instagram that the Chloé show was extra special for the pair as it opened with a remix of Willis’ first single, “Love Without Possession.”

Chloé was just the beginning for these two, however, and on Monday they got together again for Stella McCartney. This time, Moore wore a flowy black jumpsuit with mesh detailing at the chest and a light brown bomber jacket thrown over top. Willis kept things simple with white trousers, a black crop top, and an oversized blazer. Later in the day, the pair opted for a more casual look as they walked around Paris, though Moore kept on her bomber for good measure.

The pair seemed to save the best for last, though, as they attended AZ Factory’s "Love Brings Love" Show and Alber Elbaz tribute on Tuesday night. To the final event of the week, Willis opted for a red mini dress on top of knit tights with a satin coat on top. Moore, meanwhile wore a black sequined one-piece, also decorated with a satin jacket. And with that, the two women closed out fashion week as a family, one with a whole lot of hair and some very good style.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images