Jennie was the star of Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show in more ways than one on Tuesday. The Blackpink singer that fans have affectionally dubbed “Human Chanel” graced the front row of the event, but not before modeling a piece of the collection herself.

Ahead of the event, Chanel shared some promotional content on their Instagram, which featured “a cast of ambassadors and friends of the House.” In videos shot by Inez & Vinoodh, which played as guests entered the show, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, Quannah Chasinghorse, and more modeled the new collection.

In her video, Jennie, who was just named the face of Chanel’s new Coco Neige collection, wore a knit set complete with a bralette, mini shorts, and a short-sleeve cardigan. For the show, though, Jennie went for a more classic Chanel look, albeit with a twist. The singer wore a red tweed set featuring a mini skirt and sleeveless crop top. The pieces were decorated with a pearl belt, a Chanel logo necklace, and a red quilted bag. The look, which invokes the House’s 80s and 90s eras, was fitting considering the Chanel show paid homage to those decades with some vintage-inspired pieces and an elevated runway for the twirling models to walk down.

Jennie is the third member of Blackpink to attend Paris Fashion week this season. Her groupmates Jisoo and Rosé attended the Dior and Saint Laurent shows as ambassadors last week, respectively.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images