The Street Style Goths Are Out to Play at Paris Fashion Week

At this point into the spring 2022 season, it’s safe to say that the street-style stars are fully out of hibernation. In fact, they’re making the sidewalks almost as eye-catching as the runways, which are proving just as star-studded in Paris as they were in London, Milan, and New York. On the third day of the fashion month’s final stretch, things got dramatically gothic thanks singlehandedly to Rick Owens. The sun was out above the designer’s usual venue, outside the Palais de Tokyo on the banks of the Seine, but the audience assembled was largely a sea of black. See the witchiest of their looks, and watch this space for more of the best stylings in the lead-up to Tuesday’s grand finale.

As usual, Rick Owens showed outside the Palais de Tokyo, offering everyone a chance to show off their sunglasses game.

Silver hair à la Kristen McMenamy and a silver puffer to match.

Between the statement glasses and middle part, you’d be forgiven for mistaking this showgoer for Carine Roitfeld (before spotting the neck tat).

A ‘70s moment made for a brief departure in the gothic programming.

The harness trend continues to take hold.

street style in paris A patchwork moment on the banks of the Seine.

Now that’s what we call a statement sleeve.

And a statement shoulder.

An accessory for storing more accessories on the go.

Michèle Lamy would no doubt approve of this copper-colored puffer.

Talon nails aren’t just for the red carpet.

An expert showcase of Owens’s neutrals side.

Ready for fall in a sleeveless puffer vest.

White sunnies here...

...and white sunnies there.

Leather on leather.

The summer knits trend is ready for a fall transition.

A touch of personality to your standard tiny bag in the form of a scarf.