The Street Style Goths Are Out to Play at Paris Fashion Week
byW Staff
Photographed byKevin Buitrago
At this point into the spring 2022 season, it’s safe to say that the street-style stars are fully out of hibernation. In fact, they’re making the sidewalks almost as eye-catching as the runways, which are proving just as star-studded in Paris as they were in London, Milan, and New York. On the third day of the fashion month’s final stretch, things got dramatically gothic thanks singlehandedly to Rick Owens. The sun was out above the designer’s usual venue, outside the Palais de Tokyo on the banks of the Seine, but the audience assembled was largely a sea of black. See the witchiest of their looks, and watch this space for more of the best stylings in the lead-up to Tuesday’s grand finale.