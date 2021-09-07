This year has been nothing short of unpredictable—weather forecast included. As we alternate between scorching temperatures, dreadful downpours, wild nights out and weeks spent indoors, our best fashion advice for the fall is to go for pieces that can handle whatever the season throws at you.

Since they debuted in Fall 2020, Bottega Veneta’s rubbery puddle boots have been an industry and celebrity favorite, protecting the likes of Justin Bieber and ASAP Ferg’s feet from any stray splashes. Made with durable biodegradable polymer, you can rest assured that this boot will withstand rain, sleet, snow, mud and spilled dance floor drinks alike. And although they look clunky (in the best way), they’re surprisingly lightweight, with a cotton lining and leather footbed that help keep your toes cool and comfortable.

Of course, these are a serious statement—especially in our favorite slime green colorway, which creative director Daniel Lee has also applied to various other Bottega pieces, including a dress and accessories recently worn by Megan Thee Stallion. But paired with wide leg pants or a flouncy skirt, the bulbous, cropped Chelsea boot silhouette looks surprisingly sophisticated. Throw a pair on for a dog walk around the block in the rain, an autumnal trek through a muddy field, or a night that starts with a low key dinner and ends with 5 A.M. diner pancakes. No matter what, they’ll bounce back. And who wants to worry about ruining a pair of suede sling backs or deal with aching arches in a pair of stilettos when they’re having fun?

Whatever the universe has in store for us, these bright little boots will keep things grounded.