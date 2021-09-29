Gigi Hadid Embraces Fall Style with Two Mismatched Monochrome Looks
Put those summer knits in storage and instead unpack your turtlenecks and sweaters. Fall is officially upon us and it’s time to layer up against the dropping temperatures. Need a glimpse of inspiration to get you in a fall fashion mood after a long hot summer of skirt sets and biker shorts? Well, Gigi Hadid, of course, has you covered. She stepped out in two full looks yesterday to give you a peek at what to expect from It girl dressing this season.
On Tuesday, the model was seen exiting a hotel in Paris, where she is currently based for Paris Fashion Week. Giving what can only be described as Kermit-realness, Hadid is single-handedly keeping Pantone in business, pairing some olive flair trousers with a zip-up turtleneck in a slightly darker, sage-like tone. She topped that first layer with a sea green blazer and a pair of dark green boots, completing the green fantasy. Hadid opted to break up the color story, however, when it came to her accessory, carrying a cheetah print shoulder bag tucked under her arm.
But the tone-on-tone dressing did not end there. Hadid struck again, this time opting for a more neutral color in tan. Also on Tuesday, the model opted for some wide-leg silk trousers and a zip-up sweater in a lighter hue. She stuck with the color palette with some off-white boots, but broke up the look when she placed a black leather blazer on top.
And with these two looks, Hadid has officially welcomed fall. Grab everything in one color that you can, it’s time to get (sort of) monochromatic.