Put those summer knits in storage and instead unpack your turtlenecks and sweaters. Fall is officially upon us and it’s time to layer up against the dropping temperatures. Need a glimpse of inspiration to get you in a fall fashion mood after a long hot summer of skirt sets and biker shorts? Well, Gigi Hadid, of course, has you covered. She stepped out in two full looks yesterday to give you a peek at what to expect from It girl dressing this season.

On Tuesday, the model was seen exiting a hotel in Paris, where she is currently based for Paris Fashion Week. Giving what can only be described as Kermit-realness, Hadid is single-handedly keeping Pantone in business, pairing some olive flair trousers with a zip-up turtleneck in a slightly darker, sage-like tone. She topped that first layer with a sea green blazer and a pair of dark green boots, completing the green fantasy. Hadid opted to break up the color story, however, when it came to her accessory, carrying a cheetah print shoulder bag tucked under her arm.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

But the tone-on-tone dressing did not end there. Hadid struck again, this time opting for a more neutral color in tan. Also on Tuesday, the model opted for some wide-leg silk trousers and a zip-up sweater in a lighter hue. She stuck with the color palette with some off-white boots, but broke up the look when she placed a black leather blazer on top.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

And with these two looks, Hadid has officially welcomed fall. Grab everything in one color that you can, it’s time to get (sort of) monochromatic.