It was a family affair at the Louis Vuitton resort 2023 show on Thursday night. Celebrities gathered in San Diego to take in a beautiful sunset, as well as Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand. The front row was filled with friends of the house, including Gemma Chan, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Phoebe Dynevor who all sported Vuitton at the Met Gala just last week. It was the mother-daughter trio, made up of the Apatow girls and Leslie Mann, though, who stayed by each other’s side all night and brought a bit of familial warmth to the affair that was rivaled only by the setting sun.

The threesome matched in earthy tones, all pulling pieces from Ghesquière’s fall 2022 collection, which debuted in March at the Musée d’Orsay. Iris, the younger sister—who has been thrown in the spotlight lately in the role of Olivia Rodrigo’s BFF— wore a dark blue cowl neck sweater with a matching mini skirt. On top, she threw on an oversized light brown cardigan, knee-high brown boots, and a floral shoulder bag from the collection. Maude matched her sister in a gray version of the same sweater, though she paired it with a gray tweed mini skirt, flanked by an oversized scarf detail that left columns of fabric on each of the actress’ sides. Mann, then, stood between her daughters, looking like a very proud mother in orange tweed wide-leg pants and a white blouse.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

The trio took in the show at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, a beautifully-designed building with sleek architecture that provided the perfect backdrop for Ghesquière’s designs. This is the first time the Apatows have attended a fashion show together, but as Maude’s star continues to rise thanks to her breakout role in Euphoria season two, and as Iris continues to hang with one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now, something tells us the invites will keep on coming.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images