Sarah Paulson Celebrated Her Eighth Emmy Nomination with Holland Taylor By Her Side
The couple attended the 73rd annual awards
Sarah Paulson is no stranger to the Emmy Awards. The actress celebrated her eighth nomination on Monday night, arriving to the red carpet as only a veteran could, stealing the spotlight in an eye-catching look, as always, and with her partner, Holland Taylor in tow.
For the event, Paulson wore a custom navy blue Louis Vuitton two-piece set, styled by Karla Welch. The ensemble featured a structured, square-shaped crop top, reminiscent of the silhouette seen in Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort 2023 collection for the brand. On the bottom, Paulson wore a ruched skirt in the same dark blue hue, featuring a peplum at the waist. A studded belt—also popular on the resort runway—and a silver choker added a bit of edge to the look, which she finished off with her short hair gelled down and an orange-red lip.
But the crème de la crème of Paulson’s look was what was on her arm. No, not a Judith Leiber or Roger Vivier clutch, but her partner, Holland Taylor. The fellow-actress has always been very supportive of Paulson at award shows, and the 2022 Emmys were no different. Taylor, who wore a black and gold tweed jacket with large, gold buttons on the carpet, posed for photos with Paulson, solidifying themselves as our favorite couple at the award show tonight.