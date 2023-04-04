Scarlett Johansson is mature enough to admit that she doesn’t have Instagram because it makes her feel “like a three-year old with their mom’s phone.” She’s the First Lady of The Avengers and (according to one poll, anyway) America’s third-favorite female entertainer, which we assume means she could easily command an Instagram follower army of more than 10 million if she so chose. Yet, the 38-year-old actress has steadfastly stayed away from Instagram, Twitter, and all other social media—and now, she’s finally explaining why.

“I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile,” Johansson said while guesting on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. “My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower.”

Johansson admitted she once had Instagram , but realized she’d gone a bit off the deep end after just three days. She says she found the page of someone she barely knew, and after just a few minutes, knew way too much about their life. “I now know you have a pitbull and two daughters and you live in like Burbank,” she said. “I just wasted 17 minutes of time. I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways that felt so bad.”

We can all take solace in the fact that Instagram can even make Scarlett Johansson feel bad.

But now that Johansson has her own skincare line, The Outset, she’s had to give in to the algorithm’s constant demands to produce something, and she’s found she’s actually quite fond of making a TikTok now and then. At least, in a professional manner.

“I like to read the costumer reviews and perform them for people on TikTok, but I don’t have TikTok,” she said. “It’s definitely fun. TikTok’s fun. Every time I see it in the office, I then become like a three-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So that’s why I know I can’t have it.”

That’s probably for the best. She has a lot going on anyway, including her upcoming return to her indie film roots with a starring role in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.