It may be nearly impossible to snag a ticket to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, but naturally, the pop star saved a few seats for her closest friends. On Tuesday, pal Selena Gomez attended Swift’s concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and she showed her support in a big way. The star posted a handful of snaps from the show which she attended with friends and her 10-year-old sister Gracie.

In one video posted to her Instagram story, she was seen singing to the song “Lover” while embracing her sister. Gomez also showed off her look for the night—a gray ‘Eras’ tour hoodie and a backwards baseball hat. Fans even sneakily captured the singer dancing along to “22.”

Gomez and Swift have been friends for the better part of a decade, first linking up after failed relationships with two of the Jonas Brothers. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together,” she said in 2017. “[Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

While the Jonas Brothers were seemingly not in attendance, Swift’s L.A. shows have not been short on star power. Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Cameron Diaz, and Channing Tatum, among many others, have attended over the course of her six shows (she has one last concert in the city tonight).

Gomez (and plenty other stars like Gigi Hadid) have gotten in on the Swiftie behavior throughout the concerts, too. In another Instagram story, Gomez showed off her stack of beaded friendship bracelets, which have become trading currency amongst Swift’s fans at her shows. “Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has showed her support towards Swift though—back in April, she got a glimpse of the Midnights singer during her stop in Arlington, Texas.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time. “Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”