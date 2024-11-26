The fashion photographer Mert Alas previously described his luxury gin, Seventy One, as an “homage to the night.” It was only fitting, then, that Alas would introduce Seventy One to the hustle and bustle of New York City during the wee hours of a rainy Saturday night—backdropped by one of city’s chicest destinations, no less.

To celebrate Seventy One’s New York launch, Alas corralled a who’s-who of the Big Apple’s arts and fashion stars on November 23 at the SoHo hot spot, The Mercer. Invitations for the evening suggested guests arrive to the downtown institution at 8 PM—though, as has become tradition with Alas’s late-night Seventy One fetes, the party didn’t kick off until the clock neared midnight.

The intimate evening was a classic New York gathering with big-name actors like Alexander Skarsgård and Natasha Lyonne, fashion industry players, and top models Amelia Gray Hamlin and Meadow Walker all coming out to celebrate. Attendees were first welcomed at The Mercer’s lobby, where they were treated to small bites and canapés in between sips of the ultra-luxe Seventy One Golden Martini—Alas’s twist on the celebrated cocktail that features rare botanicals and the smoothest of tastes to finish.

Mert Alas and Alexander Skarsgård. Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One

Alas and Natasha Lyonne. Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One

The party continued to roll at the hotel’s “if you know, you know” lounge Submercer, located just beneath where Alas welcomed his guests for the evening. Amelia Gray, dressed in a sheer naked dress and carrying a cherry-red handbag, poured her gin martini into the mouth of the model James Yates while Walker and Aweng Chuol posed for photos on the lounge’s crushed-velvet seating. High-energy DJ sets from Skin and The Misshapes ensured that the good vibes—and mountains of gin drinks—were flowing all night long.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One

Ladyfag and Alas. Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One

Meadow Walker and Aweng Chuol Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One

Natalie Massenet and Derek Blasberg Poupay Jutharat/Seventy One