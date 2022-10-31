One of the biggest TV shows of 2022, Severance left viewers drooling when it ended its first, highly addictive season with a cliff-hanger to end all cliff-hangers. After a slow burn of a first season, the finale finally began to answer a few of the questions plaguing viewers for months—before abruptly cutting things off with the end credits, leaving us dying for more content, but forced to wait for the show’s return. Luckily, there will be a season two of Severance—a series that takes “work-life balance” to the absolute extreme—and soon, we will be reunited with all of our favorite innies and outies, as well as the hellscape of Lumon Industries. We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming season to keep you occupied until we return to our work in Microdata Refinement.

What will Severance season two be about?

At the end of season one, Helly, Mark, and Irving were all able to learn a little bit about their outie life, as they tapped into the “Overtime” mode built in with their severance process. Many connections were made in the last minutes of the season one finale, as we learned more about who Helly really is outside of the office—along with what happened to Mark’s supposedly dead wife. But, just as things started coming together, the episode ended, leaving viewers with more questions than answers and a whole lot of time to ponder them. Likely, Severance will pick up either immediately where season one ended, or not long after, and it will continue to follow the Microdata Refinement team as they work their way through the puzzle that is Lumon Industries.

Who will be in Severance season two?

All of the regulars for season one are set to return for another round, including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken. In addition, there have been some new names added to the cast. Variety just announced that Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie and Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat will be joining season two, along with Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson. As of now, though, it’s unclear where their characters will come into play in the storyline.

When will Severance season two air?

Great news. Season two has begun production. “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of Severance,” said the show’s director and executive producer Ben Stiller. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

As of now, there isn’t a clear timeline regarding when season two will be ready for air. Stiller revealed following the first season that it “took us a couple of years to make S1,” but hopefully we won’t have to wait that long for season two. In the meantime, check out these shows and movies that will hold you over until we know more.