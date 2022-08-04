Finally, some Marvel casting news to actually get excited about. While every scion from Hollywood’s inner circle is getting cast in Sony’s newest Spider-Man-adjacent project, Disney+ is shaking things up in the best way possible. Deadline just revealed that Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé is joining the Marvel Cinematic (and streaming) Universe thanks to a new role in the upcoming series, Ironheart.

As of now, Couleé’s role is still being presented as a “secret.” The queen will star alongside In the Heights star Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Thorne who portrays Riri Williams, “a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” according to Deadline. Snowpiercer writer Chinaka Hodge recently joined the series as head writer.

Couleé’s casting comes just days after the queen finished her run on Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 7. Couleé competed against seven other former winners from the franchise for a chance to be dubbed “The Queen of All Queens.” After finding herself in the finals, Couleé lost a lipsync to Jinx Monsoon, who would go on to win the competition, with Couleé ending in third/fourth place along with fellow queen Trinity The Tuck. Ironheart will be Couleé’s second time in an acting role following her debut in the web series Finesse.