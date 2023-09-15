Last night, stars of fashion, music, film, and art converged at New York’s famed Indochine restaurant for an intimate dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023, the first book by the acclaimed filmmaker and long-standing Chanel artistic collaborator. Hosted by W Magazine and Chanel, the elegant, candlelit event brought together some of Coppola’s closest confidants and collaborators—among them, Elle Fanning, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, and W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg (who wrote the introductory interview to Archive, now available from Mack Books).

Coppola wore a classic ivory silk Chanel dress from her archives to the launch party, which was held a mere ten days after her new film Priscilla premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival and earned a Best Actress win for its star Cailee Spaeny. But while Oscar buzz has already begun in earnest, Coppola is concentrating strictly on the present. “I’m just relieved that our screening went well and I was thrilled that Cailee got the award,” she told W. “But I’m focused on the release and am excited that it’s coming out in theaters.”

For many in the crowd, the evening was a family affair: Margaret Qualley, Coppola’s fellow Chanel ambassador, brought her new sister-in-law Rachel Antonoff as her date; Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer enjoyed a new parents’ night out; and Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper barely left each other’s side. Meanwhile, Sui took a moment to connect with her niece, actress Chase Sui Wonders. Also out in support of their friend were art luminaries Larry Gagosian, Anna Weyant, Rachel Feinstein, as well as star stylist and frequent W contributor Grace Coddington along with Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Following a family-style dinner of Indochine’s favorites, Hirschberg and W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves who is pregnant with her second child, each toasted Coppola before passing the mic to the guest of honor. Coppola thanked W and Chanel for years of championing her work, and shared a few words of appreciation for her dear friends and husband, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars. Then it was on to the main event: A game of “decadent Bingo” that Coppola dreamed up especially for the occasion.

“In my family we play Bingo at Easter every year,” she explained. “My mom was a sorority sister and always brings games into our family gatherings.” But it was SNL star Chloe Fineman who would hilariously emcee four rounds of the game, pointing out that this was far from your average retirement-home competition. This was the Chanel version of Bingo, with prizes ranging from a Coco Crush bracelet and a classic red Chanel bag to a one-of-a-kind photo print from Priscilla. (The latter went to Michelle Zauner aka Japanese Breakfast who enthusiastically requested that Coppola autograph her prize.)

But really, with nearly every guest from Camila Morrone to Leon Bridges decked out in their Chanel finest, everyone walked away a winner. Here, a look inside the star-studded affair.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sofia Coppola

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sara Moonves and Sofia Coppola

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Elle Fanning

Sara Moonves and Elle Fanning Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sara Moonves and Elle Fanning

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Katie Holmes

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lily Allen

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lily Allen and David Harbour

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sofia Coppola and Elle Fanning

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Camila Morrone

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Elle Fanning, Sofia Coppola, and Marc Jacobs

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Laura Dern

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Natasha Lyonne

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Leon Bridges

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Katie Holmes and Laura Dern

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rachel Feinstein

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Rebekah McCabe and Sara Moonves

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Jaya Harper and Laura Dern

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Sara Moonves, Sofia Coppola, and Lynn Hirschberg

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Grace Coddington and Rachel Feinstein

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Sofia Coppola and Grace Coddington

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Chase Sui Wonders

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Sara Moonves, Mark Ronson, and Grace Gummer

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Chloe Fineman

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Chloe Fineman and Rebekah McCabe

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Helena Howard

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Michelle Zauner

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Phoebe Tonkin

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Dianna Agron

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Mark Ronson and Lily Allen

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Karlie Kloss

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Chloe Fineman Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Chloe Fineman

Lauren Santo Domingo Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lauren Santo Domingo

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Eva Chen

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Losel Yauch

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com David Harhour and Lily Allen

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Kate Young

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Chloe Malle

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Pamela Hanson

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Derek Blasberg

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Camila Morrone and Derek Blasberg

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Lauren Santo Domingo

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Anna Weyant

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Larry Gagosian

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Bianca Brandolini d'Adda

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Gucci Westman

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Anna Sui

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rachel Feinstein and Larry Gagosian

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com David Finkel, Nicolette Eisenberg, and Matthew Beyers

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Sofia Coppola and Anna Sui

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Vanessa Traina

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Anna Weyant, Dianna Agron, and Phoebe Tonkin

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Charly Defrancesco, Sara Moonves, and Marc Jacobs

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com Cecile Winckler