W Magazine and Chanel Toast Sofia Coppola’s New Book With Intimate Dinner Party at Indochine
Elle Fanning, Margaret Qualley and more attended the star-studded evening which culminated in a delightful game of Chanel Bingo.
Last night, stars of fashion, music, film, and art converged at New York’s famed Indochine restaurant for an intimate dinner celebrating Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023, the first book by the acclaimed filmmaker and long-standing Chanel artistic collaborator. Hosted by W Magazine and Chanel, the elegant, candlelit event brought together some of Coppola’s closest confidants and collaborators—among them, Elle Fanning, Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui, and W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg (who wrote the introductory interview to Archive, now available from Mack Books).
Coppola wore a classic ivory silk Chanel dress from her archives to the launch party, which was held a mere ten days after her new film Priscilla premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival and earned a Best Actress win for its star Cailee Spaeny. But while Oscar buzz has already begun in earnest, Coppola is concentrating strictly on the present. “I’m just relieved that our screening went well and I was thrilled that Cailee got the award,” she told W. “But I’m focused on the release and am excited that it’s coming out in theaters.”
For many in the crowd, the evening was a family affair: Margaret Qualley, Coppola’s fellow Chanel ambassador, brought her new sister-in-law Rachel Antonoff as her date; Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer enjoyed a new parents’ night out; and Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper barely left each other’s side. Meanwhile, Sui took a moment to connect with her niece, actress Chase Sui Wonders. Also out in support of their friend were art luminaries Larry Gagosian, Anna Weyant, Rachel Feinstein, as well as star stylist and frequent W contributor Grace Coddington along with Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.
Following a family-style dinner of Indochine’s favorites, Hirschberg and W editor-in-chief Sara Moonves who is pregnant with her second child, each toasted Coppola before passing the mic to the guest of honor. Coppola thanked W and Chanel for years of championing her work, and shared a few words of appreciation for her dear friends and husband, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars. Then it was on to the main event: A game of “decadent Bingo” that Coppola dreamed up especially for the occasion.
“In my family we play Bingo at Easter every year,” she explained. “My mom was a sorority sister and always brings games into our family gatherings.” But it was SNL star Chloe Fineman who would hilariously emcee four rounds of the game, pointing out that this was far from your average retirement-home competition. This was the Chanel version of Bingo, with prizes ranging from a Coco Crush bracelet and a classic red Chanel bag to a one-of-a-kind photo print from Priscilla. (The latter went to Michelle Zauner aka Japanese Breakfast who enthusiastically requested that Coppola autograph her prize.)
But really, with nearly every guest from Camila Morrone to Leon Bridges decked out in their Chanel finest, everyone walked away a winner. Here, a look inside the star-studded affair.