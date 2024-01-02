Now that the unwrapping is over, the gift guides put into hibernation, and the thank you cards written, it is the absolutely the worst time to stumble upon the perfect gift. Yes, you may have gifted a friend an all-right scarf you’re sure she’ll grab at least 28 percent of the time she exits her apartment this winter. Stumbling upon something even better on January 2nd, however, something that would come to mind in the future when she’s asked, “What’s the best gift you ever received?” Now, that’s a fate worse than death. Because if you have a TV fanatic in your life, chances are, they would have been ecstatic to unbox an authentic prop from the set of the hit HBO show Succession under their tree last month instead of that Stanley Cup or Rhode lipgloss. And while that wasn’t possible back in 2023, it is in this new year, because now that the Roy’s four-season run has officially come to an end, they’re cleaning house, and there are a lot of gems to be had.

Heritage Auctions is currently selling off goods from Succession in an auction that ends of January 13th. So if you’re one of those, “gift things year-round” kind of people, or you yourself are looking to spice up your home decor with some Waystar memorabilia. you’re in for a treat.

This auction has everything—Roman Roy’s checkbook, Kendall’s Lanvin suit. You can even bid on the dog mascot costume Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg threw up in back in the show’s pilot episode. There are faux New York Magazine and Forbes covers, American Express credit cards that once sat in the eldest boy’s wallet, and a whole lot of Adventure Park mousepads. Whether you’re a Greg-head or a Wambs-man, there’s memorabilia for you. True Succession buffs with salivate at the idea of owning a Playbill from Willa’s famously panned play, Sands, or a ripped-up copy of Kendall Roy’s prepared statement on the cruise scandal from the show’s season two finale. More mainstream fans, however, will likely gravitate toward a simple ATN News poster (a deal at just $155 at the time of publication), or Tom’s Waystar ID badge. Other highlights include some of Greg’s “coke bullets,” the index cards from Roman’s failed funeral speech, or the blender used in the series finale’s “meal fit for a king.”

Photograph by Sarah Shatz/HBO

And, of course the ludicrously capacious bag (or, as we like to call it, the bag that launched a thousand memes), is for sale as well, currently going for $1,300. Not a bad deal considering the purse is now sold out elsewhere on the Internet despite the verbal lashing it received by Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans.

And the Burberry bag isn’t the only designer item up for grabs. In fact, the show that helped make “quiet luxury” arguably the biggest fashion trend of the past two years is purging its closet. That means, if you’re in the market for a Brioni suit or an Alexander McQueen jacket, there’s no better time to open up your wallets. Because right now, you can purchase the latter—along with a Tom Ford turtleneck, Michael Kors pants, Jimmy Choo heels, and an assortment of accessories—for just $575, and you get the added pleasure of knowing Sarah Snook wore the assemble on your favorite TV show. Much of Shiv Roy’s tailored wardrobe is for sale, making the auction look a bit like a liquidation sale. Her pinstripe Ralph Lauren jumpsuit, Altuzzara suit, and Max Mara ensemble from the season four premiere are just some of the highlights from her closet, joined by many of the men’s coded looks, of course. But it’s not just the Roys whose ensembles you can cop. Fans of the Pierce family will be happy to see that Naomi’s covetable Proenza Schouler ensemble from season four, episode one is currently available for just $200, so you’re in luck if you’re an XS. Also in the mix is Nan Pierce’s coastal grandma Lafayette 148 look, which is shockingly the least expensive lot in the auction at the moment, with a current bid of just $86.

Photograph by Claudette Barius/HBO

If you’re not looking to supplement your wardrobe or decorate the walls of a movie room, however, there are some actual useful pieces in the auction as well. One can imagine purchasing Logan Roy’s office bar set for their own use, never even mentioning to visitors that the glasses sat in the presence of Brian Cox for four seasons (though the $1,600 price tag, it might be worth the brag). With 236 lots available, there truly is something for all the Succession buffs in your life, and you don’t have to be Roy rich to take part in the bidding. Though if you want one of the more popular pieces of television history, like the priciest item at the moment—the dinner bell Cousin Greg accidentally hit in the show’s first season—you may have to consider entering into the coronation demolition derby.