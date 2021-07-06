The just-released trailer for the third season of HBO’s sleeper sensation Succession gives us exactly what we want out of the show: more catty backstabbing among members of a family more privileged than Bravo’s entire reality TV lineup combined. Indeed, the one-minute and eleven-second clip barely even hints at what new to expect from this season (none of the show’s major new cast additions are prominently featured), but it doesn’t have to. All it has to do is give us that patented Roy family drama and cutting quips to keep quoting until the season premieres sometime this fall.

Here, the top five moments that have already burrowed their way into our heads after nearly two years without new episodes.

5. “You tell him I’m going to grind his fucking bones to make my bread.” —Logan Roy

Well, the mastermind of “Boar on the Floor” is as maniacal as ever despite his embarrassment at the end of season 2. Of course this remark is aimed at one of his own children. (In fact, we’d be disappointed if he wasted this rather graphic threat on anyone besides his own offspring.) Can you believe this is the same voice that now does commercials for McDonald’s?

4. “Logan is going to fire a million poisonous spiders down your dickie.” —Tom Wambsgans

A dickie, we should remind you, is technically a piece of clothing, lest this line was making your cringe a little too much.

3. “That... that sounds, like, kind of dramatic, Tom.” —Cousin Greg

Poor Greg. Three seasons in, and he still hasn’t got a handle on the extended family’s penchant for violent hyperbole.

2. “*Spits*” —Shiv Roy

Technically not a quote, but actions speak louder than words.

1. “You are Kendall Roy. You are fucking Kendall Roy.” —Kendall Roy

This is going to play in our heads anytime we try to pump ourselves up, but can’t even get our own brains to truly believe it. It’s basically the new motto for our imposter syndrome.

Watch the full trailer below: