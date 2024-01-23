There is no doubt that the mind-bending features, hard-hitting documentaries, shorts, rom-drams, rom-coms, and animated works at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival are the focal point of the 10-day mega-event, for which thousands of A-list celebrities and industry folk descend upon the snowy mountaintops of Park City, Utah.

But watching those A-list celebs is also a time-honored tradition of the 46-year-old film fest helmed by Robert Redford. And if you wanted to catch a glimpse of the likes of Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, Aubrey Plaza, or Kerry Washington, the place to be was indisputably the numerous parties, premieres, and members-only lounges that popped up for this year’s festival, which runs from January 18 through the 28th. On any given afternoon or evening at Sundance lead sponsor Chase’s Sapphire Lounge on Main Street, one might spy Pedro Pascal hanging out with Normani, Jay Ellis, and the Oakland rapper Too Short at the cast party for Freaky Tales; Julia Fox being led into the back of the chic and inviting space for some photos; or John Early having a bite to eat on the plush couches. (The festival is notoriously a lower-stakes, more relaxed environment than, say, a red carpet in New York City.) So are the movies or the movie stars the best part of Sundance? You decide. See the biggest celebrity appearances at the festival, below.

