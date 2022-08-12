The first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians consisted of ten episodes released this April and fans are already clamoring for more. If there’s one thing that the Kardashian and Jenner family understands, it’s how to create content and a second season is expected this fall. The first season kicked off with Kim Kardashian’s very successful night as the host of Saturday Night Live, an evening where she famously kissed comedian Pete Davidson in a sketch, then started dating him just a few weeks later. Davidson has yet to make a formal appearance on the show, although Kim did discuss their love life, meaning it’s safe to assume that the second season will take a deeper look at their relationship which came to an end in August. A lot has happened since season 1 wrapped—ta wedding (Kourtney), two new babies (Kylie and Khloé), and a full Kardashian-Jenner takeover of the Met Ball.

Here’s everything to know about season two of The Kardashians so far.

Will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding be on the show?

Barker and Kourtney got married a number of times, including an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, a legally binding one in Santa Barbara, and a very extravagant ceremony in Italy. It seems likely that at least one of these events will end up on the show. Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, implied as much in an interview with E! News about a month before everyone headed to Europe together.

“You never know what's gonna happen,” she teased. “We make it worth the wait.”

Footage from the season released in July showed Kourtney trying on her wedding dress, so hopefully that means they’ll show her walk down the aisle, too.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Will Pete Davidson be on The Kardashians?

In March of 2022, Kim said in an interview with Variety that filming reality content is not something Davidson really does.

“I have not filmed with him,” she said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.”

He did however make an appearance of sorts in the teaser for the second season during which Kim asks someone, presumably Davidson, if he wants to join her in the shower.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

His voice did make an appearance on season one in a way, because Kim was filmed speaking with him on the phone a few times and once while he was off camera. Then, in season two teaser footage released in July, Davidson was in a scene that everyone was talking about, because it included an invitation to shower with Kim. He was excited to accept.

The couple had plenty of other big moments in the last few months, like walking the red carpet together at the Met Gala and, of course, their break up. That development is pretty fresh and may not make it into this season, but it could color the final edit.

Will Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s new baby be part of season two of The Kardashians?

Kim and Davidson broke up right around the same time that the birth of Khloé and Thompson’s baby was announced. So, if the break up didn’t make the cut, that probably won’t either. It could touch on the public response to finding out about the baby, who was born via surrogate and planned before Khloé and Thompson split. The trailer does share a confessional from Khloé where she is discussing still “believing in love,” which makes it seem like her situation will be a talking point at least.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When is The Kardashians season two release date?

The second season premieres on Hulu September 22, 2022, with a new episode being released every Thursday.