Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashain and Travis Barker hosted their third (and seemingly final) wedding ceremony, this time in Portofino, Italy, an extravagant affair complete with multiple gorgeous views, numerous events, and multiple outfit changes. For three days straight, the Kardashian-Jenner family were photographed around the small fishing village, each time in a different ensemble from a single fashion house: Dolce & Gabbana. It got to the point where the possibility of coincidence—that the family just so happened to all pack their favorite D&G pieces for the trip—had passed. The Daily Mail reported the wedding was “sponsored” by the brand, a statement that was denied by a D&G spokesperson. Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce were “hosting this happy event,” they later clarified to Business of Fashion.

And host they did. The wedding itself took place at Villa Olivetta, Dolce and Gabbana’s estate in town, which was turned into a sort of D&G Disneyland for the event. Ahead of the wedding on Sunday, guests enjoyed trips on boats with interiors customized with the brand’s eclectic motifs as well as a pop-up in town, for both guests and onlookers to enjoy and shop at throughout the festivities. The Kardashian’s meanwhile, played into the theme with ease, not only wearing multiple Dolce & Gabbana pieces each, but extolling the brand on social media. “I love my @dolcegabbana mini dress,” Khloé Kardashian captioned one of her many Instagram posts from the weekend.

In fact, between the five sisters and Kris Jenner, there were 21 posts made throughout the three days of the women showing off their D&G looks, often mentioning the brand in the caption. That doesn’t even take into account the Instagram Stories, TikToks, and other social media posts that were made throughout the weekend, of which there were many.

The KarJenner’s complete embrace of Dolce & Gabbana is interesting considering the brand’s past controversies (including, at one point, at the expense of the family). Despite that, in the last year or so, D&G has managed to reemerge in the celebrity fashion market, and now has a presence on almost every red carpet, including Cannes, where Sharon Stone just wore a custom dress by the brand. That means, then, that the Kardashians have also forgiven Gabbana for the comments he made at the expense of their family. Before Gabbana stepped back from social media (he no longer posts), he was known for commenting offensive things under celebrities’ photos.

So, what does this mean for the future of D&G? Was this wedding the final push in their rehabilitation tour? Millions of Kardashian fans watched this wedding weekend with awe, either unaware of Dolce and Gabbana’s past slip-ups, or unbothered by them. While the pair may have previously not liked the Kardashians, they now see the undoubted influence they hold—they saw what Kim’s Balenciaga-filled divorce tour did for Demna—and they pounced at the opportunity.