Introducing The Originals 2025

Ethel Cain Musician
“We can’t build deep, meaningful relationships with anything, so we just take sound bites and the funniest, most shallow bits of something and run with them.”
Kareem Rahma Comedian
“For my whole life, I’ve had imposter syndrome. But I realized, people seem to want to hang out with me, so maybe I’m good at that.”
Conner Ives Designer
“The first thing I say about sustainability is there’s nothing sustainable about making new clothes. I just try to ensure that everything we’re doing can be held within my conscience in a way that I’m proud of.”
Danny Bowien Chef
On his new chapter at Buddakan: “My journey through the restaurant world was fueled by raw optimism and fear. The way I handled that was not always the healthiest. It’s interesting to be in this situation now—sober and not self-medicating—having seen the full scope of how things can go wrong and how you can recover.”
Odessa A’zion Actor
“I was definitely a rule breaker. I ran away when I was 15 and couch-surfed.”
Ken Burns Filmmaker
On his documentary, The American Revolution: “There is a certain bankruptcy to the old top-down version of our past, but there’s also an unforgivingness to throwing out all the boldface names [of history], so we’ve never accepted that. Instead, we tell a good story.”
Jinkx Monsoon Actor
“The idea that drag queens are bigger or more ridiculous than any other celebrity is gone. We have shown you that everyone in the public eye is doing drag in some form. We’re just owning it.”
Owen Thiele Actor and Podcaster
“I always wanted to be a performer. I was the kid who would stand up on the table and do a routine in front of all my parents’ friends. They would be having a very serious dinner party,a nd I would walk in with a boa, half-naked. If they didn’t give me a standing ovation for hours, I would cry.”
Sven Marquardt Bouncer and Photographer
“I’ve always liked the fact that the club is a mix of different generations. I think that’s very important—that the others, who are a bit older, feel comfortable.”
Lisa Kudrow Actor
On The Comeback: “The show originally felt like one humiliation or punishment after another. Now everyone’s signing up for that.”
Jun Takahshi Designer
“For me, someone who spent my youth in the 1990s, blending streetwear and high fashion was a natural thing. Although it seems that many products nowadays imitate that direction, what is important is whether there is soul in them.”
The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Performers
“A lot of people put DCC and the girls on this pedestal, but, at the end of the day, we still go through the same struggles and wins that everyone else does.” —Reece
Florian Krewer Artist
“It feels like New York’s vibe is getting more conservative in certain areas. I have this kind of new feeling that I tried to bring into the painting.”
