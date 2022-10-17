Introducing The Originals 2022

What makes you want to say yes to a role when it comes your way?

I always look for something that I haven’t seen before—that feels new and will be challenging because I don’t have an easy reference for it.

What advice do you wish you could give your younger self?

To lean into what was different about me instead of trying to change so much.

Christina Ricci wears an Alexandre Vauthier dress; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello earrings; Alexander McQueen ear cuffs (worn as rings).Photographed by Max Farago; Styled by William Graper.