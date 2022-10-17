Introducing The Originals 2022

You live in London. How do you think your American accent shapes how the Brits perceive you?
The thing I love about America—and I think this is both bad and good—is that the country stands for being a place where anything is possible. You can take over the world. Not to generalize, but British people tend to be very humble and quiet, almost self-deprecating. They’ll be like, “Oh, it’s not that good,” whereas I have this American thing where I walk into meetings being like, “This is the best thing you’ve ever seen.” My friends roll their eyes when I talk about wanting my work to be a huge success. They’re like, “How can you talk like this?” And I’m like, “Well, I have to, because I need to find 200 grand to make this show happen!”
Harris Reed wears a Harris Reed jacket; Harris Reed x Vivienne Lake hat; his own pants and jewelry. Photographed by Frederike Helwig.