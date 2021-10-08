Never underestimate the power of Angelina Jolie. Apparently, no one is immune to her persuasive goodwill. After reportedly spending some time with the actress and humanitarian over the past few months, it was just revealed that Abel Tesfaye AKA The Weeknd has been named an ambassador to the United Nations.

On Thursday it was announced that the singer was joining the United Nations World Food Programme as a Goodwill Ambassador. “The UN World Food Programme is doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need,” Tesfaye said while accepting the honor at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

The announcement doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, considering Tesfaye has been hanging out with Jolie very frequently lately. Jolie became an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2001 after she filmed Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in Cambodia and witnessed the humanitarian crisis there first hand. Throughout the past decade, Jolie has worked closely with the UN in many capacities and, in April 2012, she was appointed Special Envoy of the UNHCR.

Jolie, 46, and Tesfaye, 31, were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles late last month—the most recent of many hang outs between the two celebrities. According to People, though they arrived at the restaurant separately, they left together and headed to Tesfaye’s home. While rumors have been flying about a potential relationship between the couple, it now seems possible they were simply chatting about humanitarian efforts.