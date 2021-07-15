Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.

Rather than coordinate, the pair took entirely different approaches—Swinton’s, of course, being the more eccentric one. The 60-year-old actor went with a menswear-inspired look, making a statement in a dramatically oversized button-down by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. The maximalist vibe extended over to her flared trousers and platinum coif, twirled up into the shape of soft-serve ice cream.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images

As for Swinton Byrne, she riffed on a classic black tweed Chanel blazer, partially buttoned atop a mini black wrap skirt and worn with fishnets. It was in fact her second irreverent take on black tweed Chanel since touching down in southern France. Swinton Byrne attended last week’s premiere of The Souvenir Part II—which also stars Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Alwyn—wearing a strapless mini dress, accented with a mini quilted Chanel bag strapped around her thigh. Her mom also went with Chanel, in the form of a lacy couture jumpsuit that made for one of her more conventional looks.

Photo via Getty Images

Clearly, the pair has the range—just like the other standout mother-daughter duo at this year’s festival. The titular stars of Jane by Charlotte, Jane Birkin and Charlotte Gainsbourg, attended the documentary’s premiere in variations of the classic black suit, making for a double dose of the “French girl style” they pioneered.