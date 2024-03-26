Timothée Chalamet is getting a well-deserved raise following the success of his blockbuster films Wonka and Dune: Part Two. The actor, who just broke a 45-year box office record previously held by John Travolta, has signed a substantial deal with Warner Bros. Pictures.

Per Variety, Chalamet signed a multi-year feature film deal with the company (which distributed both Wonka and Dune) to star in and produce upcoming films. According to the outlet, Chalamet’s pay for big pictures will likely jump from the single to double digits (millions, that is) after he reportedly received eight million dollars to play the famous chocolatier. The agreement allows Chalamet to make films elsewhere, but will afford Warner Bros. “first dibs” on any projects he intends to produce.

In a statement released to Variety, Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy sang the actor’s praises and said they are “thrilled that [Chalamet] has chosen our studio to be his creative home.” The pair added, “Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere. His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves.”

Chalamet is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actors in all of Hollywood. Alongside his acting credits, Chalamet has tried on his producer hat for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All and is currently co-producing James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. His latest projects, Wonka and Dune, globally earned a staggering $632 million and $575 million (and counting) respectively. Forging a production side career is practically a rite of passage for A-list stars, and some stars have grown that gig into quite successful companies. See: Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, and more recently Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap.

“Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience,” Chalamet said in a statement. “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”