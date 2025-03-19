Tina Fey Is Sick of All the Celebrity Side Hustles

Tina Fey’s big gripe with Hollywood? Celebrity side hustles. During an appearance on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast, the comedian detailed her problem with “rich people” and their multiple streams of income.

Fey’s complaint was spurred by a compliment from Poehler. “But you have incredible hair,” the Parks and Recreation actor told Fey. “I feel like you should have a hair campaign and also, I always, I'm pushing you to have a glasses line,” she added. As Fey explained why she’s yet to expand her empire beyond comedy, Poehler interjected by saying, “You hate money?”

“I do kind of hate money,” Fey explained, adding that she’s “terrible with money.” It was an interesting statement considering Fey is a multi-millionaire herself. “No, I'm not terrible, I don't waste money, but I don't get excited about money,” she clarified. Fey added that having “enough money to live” was all she needed. Fey continued that her aversion to money stems from her “problem with rich people having a side hustle.”

Poehler then joked “You mean like a podcast or something?” According to Fey, Poehler is in the clear because she’s “doing work.” The actor and comedian went on to explain that she would “draw the line” if her friend started a rosé line. (It’s safe to assume Fey won’t be trying out Cameron Diaz’s organic wine brand Avaline, Jennifer Lopez’s Delola, or the countless other celebrity alcohol lines anytime soon).

Of course, next to everyone in Hollywood has some sort of side hustle. The likes of Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Beyoncé, and Rihanna all supplement their main careers with side projects. The there’s celebrities like the Kardashian family who are better known for the expanding empire of side hustles than they are for providing traditional entertainment.

Fey went on to clarify that her main complaint with celebrity side hustles is when stars sell products they aren’t particularly educated in. “I remember seeing, and I won’t name [her] but people could probably figure it out, an ’80s actress promoting her line of homeopathic children’s medication. And I was like, ‘Why on this earth would I trust an actress for pediatric medications to give to my child?’”