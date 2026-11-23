A megapolis defined by its architecture, craftsmanship, culture, and sheer size, Japan’s capital ranks among the largest metropolitan areas in the world—easily swallowing Manhattan a whopping 37 times. Contained within its vast expanse are mirror glass skyscrapers, ancient shrines, leafy parks, and incredible shopping. One of the most fashionable cities on the planet, Tokyo’s retail landscape comprises everything from designer flagships in Ginza and vintage stores stocked with Chanel in Omotesando to high-end malls in Nihonbashi and racks of retro threads in Shimokitazawa. The hotel scene is equally as varied. Whether you’re a creative attending Art Week Tokyo and Tokyo Fashion Week; part of the cherry blossom-chasing contingent; or a celeb wanting sushi, Japanese head spa treatments, and Birkin hauls, you can drop your bags at luxury icons occupying the top floors of sky-grazing towers, modern ryokans, or tucked-away boutique hotels.

Following a renovation led by interior architect André Fu, the 57-key Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi reopened this spring with a new look that leans into its residential urban-boutique ethos, blending understated Japanese elegance and cosmopolitan charisma. Conceived as a calm refuge from the energy of nearby Tokyo Station, the lobby resembles a modern tea lounge with washi paneling and sightlines to a meditative rock garden. Shinkansen views complement the warm woods, cast-bronze lighting, and sakura-inspired marquetry in many of the revamped rooms and suites. The property even has a station concierge service that includes guided transportation, luggage assistance, and coordinating tickets.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo

Many travelers visit Japan to experience a ryokan. While it’s easy to find traditional guest houses in Kyoto, the modern capital doesn’t have quite as many options. Hoshinoya Tokyo stands as an exception, offering serenity, privacy, and cultural traditions in the heart of the Otemachi business district. The lobby hosts tea ceremonies and gagaku (classical Japanese music) performances. The tranquil rooms feature tatami mat floors, shoji screens, and large soaking tubs. Each floor has a communal lounge to sip tea and nibble on Japanese snacks. At the subterranean restaurant, diners savor seasonal tasting menus in a hushed setting. The rooftop onsen is fed by mineral-rich hot springs and opens to the sky.

Courtesy of Hoshinoya Tokyo

Crowning Shinjuku Park Tower, Park Hyatt Tokyo has hosted brand loyalists and the film crowd since debuting in 1994. When the cinematic high-rise reopened last year, following an extensive refurbishment by Paris-based Studio Jouin Manku, it sent waves of excitement to discerning travelers and Lost in Translation fans. Drinking and listening to jazz at the New York Bar isn’t just a bucket-list experience for first-timers, it’s a beloved ritual for the in-the-know crowd. The urbane, polished character extends to the revamped restaurants and rooms. Directors and actors favor the Tokyo Suite, which, unlike the rest of the property, didn’t receive an update, but rather a meticulous refresh, preserving the vision of the hotel’s original interior designer, John Morford.

Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo

Located in the Nihonbashi district, a short walk from upmarket department stores, Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo is a classic five-star stay, where guests are assured a first-class experience—from sophisticated accommodations and white-glove service and gourmet dining. There are connecting rooms for families and groups as well as polished premiere suites. The hotel is also home to two of the city’s top restaurants—Sushi Shin by Miyakawa, the first Tokyo branch of Hokkaido’s Michelin three-star Sushi Miyakawa; and The Pizza Bar on 38th, an omakase pizza concept—as well as the Oriental Lounge for an afternoon tea with almost-too-pretty-to-eat sweets, which draws a stylish cohort of Instagram-savvy locals and out-of-towners.

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo

In a city awash with towering skyscrapers, TRUNK(HOTEL) Yoyogi Park is a beacon of boutique luxury. Peering over Yoyogi Park, in Tomigaya—a cool neighborhood familiar to locals and in-the-know travelers, but virtually undiscoverable to first-timers—the 25-room boîte is a sleek nod to Scandi-Japanese architecture. Designed by Keiji Ashizawa, in collaboration with Danish design studio Norm Architects, the place has a palette of earthy neutrals, light wood, concrete, and plants. Equally as rare as an indie stay in the city center is an oasis-like outdoor pool: a place to swim, sip cocktails, and soak in the leafy views alongside a stylish crowd.

Courtesy of TRUNK(HOTEL)

Luxury hospitality force Aman is known for its discretion, which means famous faces don’t have to worry about prying eyes or amateur videographers capturing intimate moments. The brand’s Tokyo hotel, a sleek, minimalist retreat occupying the top floors of the Otemachi Tower, puts an emphasis on privacy. (The only reason we know Kim Kardashian recently checked in alongside her kids and F1 driver beau Lewis Hamilton is because she shared it on social media.) The all-suite hotel boasts some of the largest and most luxurious accommodations in the city, complete with sweeping views and stone soaking tubs, as well as impressive wellness facilities and a stylish lounge with panoramic views.

Courtesy of Aman Tokyo

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills caters to well-dressed leisure and business travelers. The polished property sits atop Toranomon Hills, one of the tallest buildings in the city. Designed by Tony Chi and Shinichiro Ogata, the colorful contemporary interiors and locally inspired artwork radiate the vibrant energy of Tokyo, while the quiet rooms with deep soaking bathtubs as well as the spa for Biologique Recherche facials and a swimming pool imbue a sense of relaxation, making it a brilliant base for unwinding after sightseeing and shopping. If you’re too wiped out to hit the streets, the hotel has an eight-seat sushi counter and a rooftop bar for drinks and views of Tokyo Bay.

Courtesy of Andaz Tokyo

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo is a favorite of the design cognistenti, who appreciate the blend of Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary Italian glamour. Located in Tokyo Midtown Yaesu—steps from Tokyo Station, and walkable to shopping in Ginza and Nihombashi—the 98-key skyscraper hotel serves up stellar service and views of the Imperial Palace. Interiors are swathed in the saffron-orange shade that brand enthusiasts will surely recognize, paired with gold, beige, and black. Highlights include a sprawling spa with a mosaic indoor pool and onsen; Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, a buzzy new pizza bar; 45th-floor rooftop garden bar, and an eight-seat omakase sushi counter.

Courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo

Dignitaries, heads of state, and celebrities have checked into The Okura Tokyo since it first opened in 1962. The legendary luxury hotel, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues to welcome high-profile visitors, who return for the timeless design, warm hospitality, and walkable setting. The property offers two sections: the 41-floor Prestige Tower with contemporary, city-view rooms and the Heritage Wing, ideal for travelers looking for a more traditional stay. Of course, all guests, regardless of accommodation, have access to the spa, gym, cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and lobby tours, and Japanese fine dining at Yamazato.

Courtesy of The Okura Tokyo

One of just a handful of high-end boutique hotels in Tokyo, Hotel K5 takes up residence in the former annex of the First Bank of Japan in Nihonbashi Kabutochō, the city’s financial district. These days, the dress code at the Mr-and-Mrs-Smith-owned spot is less suits and ties, more Japanese denim; the hotel, designed by the Stockholm-based firm Claesson Koivisto Rune, attracts a crowd of creatives and fashion types looking for an aesthetic base that’s less formal. Blending Swedish minimalism and Japanese artistry, the property has 20 rooms kitted with handcrafted furniture, shibori-dyed textiles, and record players, plus a wine bar, Japanese restaurant, and café.