After the multi-billion dollar sale of his eponymous label last year, Tom Ford just cashed another pricey deal for something he’s particularly well-versed in: real estate. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford has purchased a historic house in the seaside town for a whopping $52 million. But this isn’t just any estate, though. It was previously the childhood summer home of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis when it was under the ownership of her grandfather John Vernou Bouvier Jr.

The 8,500-square-foot mansion was built in 1917 by architect Arthur C. Jackson and sits on an impressive seven acres of property. The family gave the mansion the name “Lasata” which means “place of peace” in the region’s native Algonquian language. The Bouviers purchased the home in 1925 and it would soon become a summer oasis for Jackie from her 1930 birth until around age 12.

Jackie O and Ford are not the only fashion moguls who have connections to the property. It was purchased by former Coach Creative Director Reed Krakoff and his wife, Delphine, for $20 million in 2006. Per Architectural Digest, the couple significantly renovated the manse while still maintaining it’s original Arts-and-Crafts aesthetic. The property was most recently owned by producer David Zander who purchased it for $24 million in 2018.

Geir Magnusson

The staggering price tag behind Ford’s purchase of the 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion may seem steep. But the designer has proven himself to be rather well-versed in the real-estate space throughout his career. And with the sale of his brand, he has a few (well, a lot) extra bucks to spend.

In December 2022, the 61-year-old purchased a Palm Beach mansion for $55 million which set the record for the largest non-waterfront sale in the island’s history.

Ford’s snag of the Hamptons home marks his second purchase of real estate previously owned by American fashion royalty. In 2019, he bought Halston’s famed Manhattan townhouse for $18 million and has spent the time since restoring the Upper East Side pad.

“I have basically put it back the way it was, because it was pretty perfect,” Ford said on the Table for Two podcast. “I actually was in that house when I was 18. I was dating someone who worked for Andy Warhol at The Factory and we went by, probably would have been 1979, to pick someone up before we went out. I walked into that house, and I was just like, ‘Wow.’ So it’s amazing to me that I own that house now.”