Tom Hiddleston Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Zawe Ashton

Congratulations to Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on their first child together. On Wednesday, a source told US Weekly, “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy.” The insider added, “They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

In June, Ashton walked the red carpet of the Mr. Malcolm’s List premiere in New York City wearing a Sabina Bilenko Couture gown that revealed her baby bump, making an unofficial announcement that she was expecting. That same month, Hiddleston confirmed their engagement, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I’m very happy.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Rumors of that engagement began months earlier when Ashton was seen wearing a suspicious diamond ring on her left hand at the BAFTA Awards.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Ashton, by the way, is about to join Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s rogue’s gallery. She’s set to play a villain in the upcoming flick The Marvels expected in 2023.

Otherwise, the couple don’t share much about their relationship publicly, perhaps because of Hiddleston’s previous over-publicized relationship with pop star Taylor Swift in 2016.

In an interview in 2017 with GQ, Hiddleston addressed the rumors that he and Swift’s relationship was part of a publicity campaign, telling the interviewer, “Of course it was real.”

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” Hiddleston said. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

After discussing the infamous “I Heart Taylor” tank top photos taken at a Fourth of July celebration, Hiddleston added, “I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible... A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Swift has said as much herself before, and addressed what it’s been like having her relationship with her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn constantly scrutinized in her new Midnights track “Lavender Haze.”

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift said. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

It was actually noted in February of this year that Hiddleston liked a tweet written in Hindi that essentially says that Swift “doesn’t write songs about those people with whom she didn’t have a serious relationship like Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.”