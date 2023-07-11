Tom Holland may have achieved superhero status as Spider-Man but he recently admitted to not knowing how to do some rather mortal tasks. In an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, the 27-year-old actor noted that he was unsure how to pay his water bill, among other things.

"I've done so much of my growing up on the road,” Holland said in the interview. “I needed to do a lot of growing up at home. Paying my water bill, paying my council tax, and sorting out my bins and all that sort of stuff that they don't teach you at school."

Holland (frankly, like many young adults) admitted to not having learned these day-to-day tasks while growing up. He also suggested that they be taught in school. Thankfully, he has caught up on his overdue water bills.

"I think there should be a lesson at school that's called 'Life,' which is like laundry, basic cooking,” Holland noted. “I didn't realize you had to pay for your water. I just thought that was a luxury of living in England. Yeah, the water comes out the sky and then it comes out your tap. I was so behind on my water bill. I didn't realize, I'm up to date now. Don't worry."

Holland most recently starred in The Crowded Room, which he also served as an executive producer, alongside Amanda Seyfreid. Shortly after the series’ release, he announced in June that he is taking a year off from acting due to the toll of his latest role.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before,” Holland told Extra. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

Holland took on the character of Danny Sullivan in the series (a young man arrested for a shooting) so his time off is understandable after such an intense role. However, the actor expressed frustration with how the announcement of his hiatus was reported by the media.

"I decided to make an announcement, which unfortunately we have to do,” the actor said. “I tried to position myself and say like, 'I'm taking a break from social media because I feel like my mental health will benefit from it.' And the thing that really upset me is the press ran with that and they tried to make out that I was having this mental breakdown. And what upset me was if I was having a mental breakdown, that's not for you to report on."