Broadway’s hottest new family ticket is, apparently, Some Like It Hot. Not only did Sarah Jessica Parker bring her entire clan to opening night of the new musical adaptation of the Marilyn Monroe classic on Sunday night, but Uma Thurman also made a rare appearance with her 10-year-old daughter, Luna Thurman-Busson, by her side.

Thurman kept it buttoned up for a night at the theater by layering a structured grey blazer over a black turtleneck and skirt. The blazer was cinched with a black leather belt. Luna, however, opted for a bit of color—wearing a moss green poncho over a matching dress. She proudly sported a Celine clutch as well.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thurman’s eldest daughter, Maya Hawke, is, of course, currently a red carpet presence of her own, after starring in projects like Stranger Things and Do Revenge. Her son, Levon, meanwhile, is a burgeoning musician. She shares the eldest two with ex-husband Ethan Hawke. Luna, however, is from her later relationship with French financier Arpad Busson.

Luna isn’t a complete newcomer to the red carpet. Thurman brought her along to a handful events when she was younger, but this is the tween’s first red carpet in quite some time.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to critics, Uma and Luna was lucky to score the tickets. Some Like It Hot has received positive reviews since its premiere.

The original Billy Wilder-directed film, released in 1959, found Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who are forced to go undercover in drag after witnessing some mobster shenanigans. Down in Miami, they meet up with a singer played by Monroe. The Broadway adaptation features an all-star creative cast. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the team behind Hairpsray, handled the songs. Playwright Matthew López and comedian Amber Ruffin handled the book. Entertainment Weekly calls it “a booze-soaked, boisterous good time from start to finish,” while the Times calls it “an invitation ...to a new and intersectional stage of liberation.”

Thurman is something of a Broadway premiere regular, but this one seemed as good a chance as ever to introduce her daughter to the Great White Way.