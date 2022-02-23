Ten years after Ron Howard originally tried to turn Jon Krakauer’s best selling true crime novel into a film, Under the Banner of Heaven is finally getting its adaption. On Wednesday, FX released the first teaser trailer for their limited series based on the book.

Starring Andrew Garfield, the story follows Pyre, a detective and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons. Pyre is tasked to investigate a brutal double murder within a family of LDS fundamentalists, but his devout beliefs are tested as he discovers the connection between the murder and the Church’s teachings. Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones is also in the cast, portraying Brenda, a young Mormon and murder victim. She is joined by Avatar’s Sam Worthington and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell.

At least one of the episodes of the series will be directed by multi-hyphenate Isabel Sandoval, with Hell or High Water’s David Mackenzie taking on some episodes as well. Howard will return to the story as an executive producer, having failed to get a movie adaption of the book off the ground in 2011.

As of now, there is no release date for the series, which will be available to stream on Hulu.