Victoria Beckham is known for her passionate commitment to fashion, but no one gets to her level without a few flops.

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 48-year-old designer recalled a couples outfit she shared with her soccer star husband David Beckham, saying it still “haunts” her. In a game segment, host Andy Cohen asked both Beckham and her co-guest Anne Hathaway, “Are there any looks from their past they’d like to kill?”

He then led them in a round of “So Posh Or Oh Gosh,” flipping through looks from the past to see if Victoria still stands by her choices. A lot of them she definitely does, until they get to the infamous black leather matching looks she and David wore to a gala in London way back in 1999.

“I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it,” she said.

“Why does it haunt you, was it hot?” Cohen asked.

“It was hot,” she replied. “We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself.”

Justin Goff/UK Press/Getty Images

“But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really talked about it. There was a naivete to it that was just so sweet,” she added.

But it does haunt her: “Because everybody pulls it out of the bag, Andy.”

Good point. Stop showing Victoria Beckham this outfit in an attempt to make her feel shame. It won’t work.

In another notable Posh Spice moment, Victoria responded to an audience question about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion tour, or concert — they’ll take anything! She is only willing to offer a projection of herself, unfortunately.

Tim Roney/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she said. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that.”

Cohen then brought up a recent ABBA concert composed of holograms, which was produced by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. Posh was on board with that idea.

“That's a great idea,” she said. ”That is a good idea.”