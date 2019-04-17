During her time as a member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham’s style was, understandably, very, very ’90s. It was a time for bandanas, boot-cut jeans, and brown lipstick. And as Posh Spice, Beckham became something of a style icon in the United Kingdom and beyond. She also managed to successfully update her look with each passing year, surpassing the trends and setting them. Later, in 2008, Beckham launched her own fashion label, which won her Designer Brand of the Year at the 2011 British Fashion Awards. Whether she’s all prim and proper at a royal wedding or keeping it casual in a t-shirt, jeans, and oversized blazer, Posh will always have a little fun while she’s at it—not that you’ll ever see her smile. You will, however, be seeing a lot more of her soon: At long, long last, the Spice Girls have finally decided to release something new for the first time in 14 years with an entire Wannabe EP. In the meantime, revisit some of her best looks then and now, here.

1996 Photo by Tim Roney via Getty Images Victoria Beckham, in full Posh Spice form with a bold lip and thin brows, at a brasserie in Paris.

1997 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls embraced short hemlines and platforms at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards.

1998 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham unexpectedly paired her sleeveless bodycon dress with a bedazzled cross while performing at the BRIT Awards.

1998 Photo via Getty Images Victoria and David Beckham coordinated in monochrome to announce their wedding.

2000 Photo via Getty Images On her off-time, Posh kept things casual—though still a bit elevated this time, thanks to a Burberry bandana.

2001 Photo via Getty Images Among the top outfits you’ll never see Victoria Beckham wearing again, at a parade for Manchester United.

2003 GETTY Victoria Beckham nailed the dress code at the “Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala” edition of the Met Gala.

2003 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham went with a dramatic corset dress at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

2005 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham brightened up the scene at an event for Swarovski in Monaco.

2006 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham got sultry for a night out at Nobu’s London outpost.

2007 Photo via Getty Images Another true throwback, circa the 2007 MTV Movie awards.

2007 Jacques Moineau And then, suddenly, a pivot: Victoria Beckham gave baggy menswear a go while out and about that same year.

2008 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham fittingly wore aviators to catch a flight at LAX.

2008 Photo via Getty Images The Beckhams went formal at the 2008 Met Gala, paying the “superheroes” them no mind.

2009 Photo via Getty Images Ah, Fashion’s Night Out: the only place you’d spot Victoria Beckham in such an ensemble, all while touring the city for free booze.

2010 Photo via Getty Images At this point, circa the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party, Victoria Beckham still only occasionally wore menswear.

2011 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham kept warm in a giant fur while out and about on a February day in New York City.

2011 Photo via Getty Images The Beckhams kept things simple at Westminster Abbey for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.

2013 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham had fully come into her own as fashion designer by the time she attended the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London.

2016 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham also established that she was done making any sort of statements in her hair.

2017 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham paired menswear with purple stilettos while out to eat at Balthazar.

2019 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham is chic, but not too chic to hold her own umbrella.

2019 Photo via Getty Images Clearly, Victoria Beckham is a fan of bright red—in this case, color-blocked with lilac.

Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham simply doesn’t do “airport style.”

2020 Photo via Getty Images Victoria Beckham’s eveningwear attire is no longer limited to dresses.