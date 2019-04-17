During her time as a member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham’s style was, understandably, very, very ’90s. It was a time for bandanas, boot-cut jeans, and brown lipstick. And as Posh Spice, Beckham became something of a style icon in the United Kingdom and beyond. She also managed to successfully update her look with each passing year, surpassing the trends and setting them. Later, in 2008, Beckham launched her own fashion label, which won her Designer Brand of the Year at the 2011 British Fashion Awards. Whether she’s all prim and proper at a royal wedding or keeping it casual in a t-shirt, jeans, and oversized blazer, Posh will always have a little fun while she’s at it—not that you’ll ever see her smile. You will, however, be seeing a lot more of her soon: At long, long last, the Spice Girls have finally decided to release something new for the first time in 14 years with an entire Wannabe EP. In the meantime, revisit some of her best looks then and now, here.