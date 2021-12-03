W and Burberry Toasted Art Basel Miami With a Poolside Bash

The worlds of art, fashion, film and music came together last night for a party hosted by W and Burberry at a waterfront residence in Miami Beach. Guests including Venus Williams, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Joe Jonas, Meadow Walker, Camila Coelho, A$AP Ferg, SAINt JHN, Candice Swanepoel and many more mingled by the pool. As the night progressed, a full-on backyard dance party broke out while DJ Chloe Caillet, looking sharp in a suit with an oversized check pattern, spun disco favorites. Inside the modernist home, crowds gathered around a Tanqueray martini bar (a dirty gin martini, shaken, with olives seemed to be the drink of the night) and snapped up trays of mini grilled cheeses. Upstairs, photographer Nick Sethi pulled a few VIPs aside for casual studio portraits, which you see here.

Joan Smalls

Early in the evening, Williams, wearing a star-spangled mini dress, and Kloss, in a trim all-black suit, caught up with former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. (Kloss, Swanepoel, Meadow Walker and Joan Smalls were all in Burberry, hand-picked by artistic director Riccardo Tisci.) Elsewhere, A$AP Ferg and his girlfriend, the photographer Renell Medrano, mingled with Burberry’s Rod Manley and Emily Pero while the rapper Gunna and SAINt JHN posed for photos mid-conversation. Spotted by the martini bar were the producer Cecile Winckler, designer Harley Viera Newton, and Derek Davies of Neon Gold Records.

Camila Coelho

The artist crowd included Jadé Fadojutimi, Hugh Hayden, Kohshin Finley, Delfin Finley and Bryant Giles, all of whom had plenty to celebrate with their work on view throughout this week’s art fairs, gallery pop-ups and museum exhibitions. The crowd was also packed with model-multi-hyphenates including Aleali May, Isabela Grutman, Sami Miró, Khalil Ghani, and Amalie Gassmann. And there was at least one TikTok star in the mix: Blake Grey, who stood tall in a sea-blue suit. The director Darren Aronofsky also stopped by.

Even after the music stopped, the crowd lingered for nightcaps and caramelized lemon bars, and to watch the city lights flicker on the bay.

Venus Williams

Meadow Walker

Lori Harvey

Delfin Finley

Karlie Kloss

Candice Swanepoel

Duckwrth

Isabela Grutman

Khalil

Sara Moonves

Anaa Saber

Chloe Caillet