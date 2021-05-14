It’s been a tough couple of years for fans of Wes Anderson. The director’s most recent film, The French Dispatch, has been delayed seemingly forever—to the point that the first question when you Google him is whether the film, starring Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Timothée Chalamet, is already out. Thursday’s news, then, couldn’t be more welcome: It turns out Anderson is already at work on his next, in Chinchón, Spain, a town nearby southeast Madrid. (Anderson, who is from Houston, hasn’t shot a film in the U.S. since 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom in Rhode Island)

Production on the yet-untitled film begins in July, and according to El País, will last until September. Preparations are already underway; several dozen workers have apparently been spotted building desert landscapes similar to those seen in classic Westerns, as well as constructing a train station. Anderson has yet to come by, but likely will after celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Royal Tenenbaums at this June’s Tribeca Film Festival. (You can now rent the New York City townhouse where it took place—for $20,000 a month.)

Otherwise, details about the film, including a release date, remain scarce. Given his track record, though, Anderson will cast at least a few of his regulars, who include Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, and Owen Wilson. (Hopefully, Chalamet will soon be added to that list.)

Fortunately, more Anderson is in store for much sooner. The French Dispatch premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, which is making a comeback after last year’s postponement. In the meantime, you can dive into Anderson’s influences courtesy of his streaming list.