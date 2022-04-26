Allison Williams has been keeping a low profile over the past few years. She hasn’t been seen in the public eye, and she hasn’t had a new project in a while, but now it’s becoming clear why. People has reported the actress not only has one new man in her life, but two. Williams welcomed a baby last winter with actor Alexander Dreymon, whom she has been secretly dating for a while now.

The baby’s name is Arlo, and the new family was recently spotted in the Bahamas, along with William’s father, Brian Williams. “They seemed to be very happy and very much in love,” a source said.

Williams, 34, and Dreymon, 39, reportedly met in 2019 while filming the thriller Horizon Line, seemingly not long after Williams split from her ex-husband, College Humor and Vimeo co-founder Ricky Van Veen. The thespian pair have been dating since and made had so far managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye. “They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends,” a source told People. “But they’re over the moon.”

Dreymon is a German actor known for his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg on the British Netflix series The Last Kingdom. He also portrayed Luke Ramsey in American Horror Story: Coven.

Williams has not appeared in a project since Horizon Line, but is next slated to appear in the sci-fi/horror film M3GAN in 2023.