Which Royal Kid Is the Most Fashionable?

It may be a while before we get a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn, Lilibet Diana, who’s been holed up with her parents in Los Angeles in the week or so she’s been on planet Earth. But if she’s anything like her late grandmother and namesake, Princess Diana, the lil’ royal will soon enough be looking chic. In fact, many of the world’s royal tots and tweens seem to possess a precocious sense of fashion. After all, being photogenic is practically part of their parents’ job description (and they have the budget to fulfill it). That’s been the case for at least decades, as Harry himself can attest. “I genuinely think [Diana] got satisfaction in dressing William and myself up in the most bizarre outfits,” he said in a 2017 HBO documentary. And while he didn’t always agree with her decisions, he plans to uphold the tradition: “I sure as hell am going to dress my kids up the same way.” Royal parents across the world seem to feel similarly. Here, a guide to the competition, from Japan’s Prince Hisahito to a Norwegian royal-turned-model.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images For as long as Monaco’s crowned twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, have been in existence, the six-year-old twins have been color-coordinating. (Or at least their parents, Prince Jacques and Princess Charlene, have been doing so for them.)

Photo via Getty Images But Princess Gabriella is already starting to stand out on her own.

Princess Estelle of Sweden, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, is open to both floral dresses and sneakers and leggings for skateboarding.

Photo by Michael Campanella via Getty Images Prince Oscar of Sweden’s suspenders and muted color palette suggest he may soon be taking after his sister.

Photo by Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images Prince Hisahito of Japan tends to stay under the radar, but the young teen has stood out in both traditional and everyday wear.

Photo by Michael Campanella via Getty Images Last but not least among the Swedes, Prince Alexander started wearing cardigans around the age of two.

Photo by Nigel Waldron via Getty Images Marius Borg Høiby, who’s since become an actor, set himself apart from the rest of the Norwegian royals early on with spiky, platinum-blonde hair.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre via Getty Images Perhaps unlike the rest of her family, Princess Amalia of Luxembourg isn’t afraid to make a statement with her face mask.

Photo via Getty Images Here’s one you may recognize: Prince George, who’s almost always in a button-down.

Photo via Getty Images Princess Charlotte seems to take style cues from her mom, Kate Middleton.

Photo via Getty Images Prince Vincent of Denmark isn’t afraid to make a statement in bold-hued pants, while his sister

Photo by Aaron Chown/WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child, Prince Louis, can make a chore jacket red carpet-appropriate.

Courtesy of @sussexroyal Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is only two, but if he’s anything like his mom, Meghan Markle, his wardrobe will no doubt soon be on the map.