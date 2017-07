It's been 20 years since Princess Diana died, but this summer she seems to be everywhere, with documentaries like HBO's revelatory Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy , by her sons Prince William and Harry, plus more upcoming specials on TLC, ABC, PBS, and the National Geographic channel. The latter is also accompanied by a book , Remembering Diana: A Life in Photographs, which is out on August 1 with a foreword by Diana's friend and biographer Tina Brown. The personal volume doesn't just document Diana's days as "the people's princess," but also her time as, say, a guinea pig-obsessed tween. (Her pig Peanuts won her two pet shows, and even went along with her to boarding school.) "She spent most of her free time with the servants below stairs," Brown writes of Diana's childhood, which she calls "almost feral in neglect," and which she claims foreshadowed Diana's future compassion, like the time she walked through a field of unexploded land mines in Luanda, Angola, to draw attention to the city's amputees—and did it again when the press complained they didn't get a good shot. Take a look back at Diana not just in that minefield, but as an animal-obsessed tween—and of course the original fashionable royal child —here.