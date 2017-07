Beyond Prince George and Princess Charlotte: the Definitive Guide to the Most Fashionable Royal Kids

While the world got a collective kick from watching Prince George and his little sister Princess Charlotte as they traveled through Europe last week, and admired all of their sartorial choices , the truth is that the young Brits have a lot of competition when it comes to being the best dressed royal tots. Consider 5-year-old Princess Estelle of Sweden, who, like Princess Charlotte, is often spotted in chic florals. Prince Hisahito of Japan, now 10, clearly has a terrific tailor—he is always picture perfect in a well-cut suit. Princess Leonor and her younger sister Princess Sofía of Spain—who could pass as twins—are often wearing coordinating outfits. While Prince Harry, in the HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother, notes that the outfits Princess Diana used to dress him and his brother Prince William in were ridiculous , he also claimed, "I sure as hell will dress my kids up the same way." Luckily for the princesses of the Netherlands—Princess Alexia, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, and Princess Ariane—they are old enough not to be dressed alike, but because of their long blonde locks, you can certainly tell they are related. Here, a guide to the most fashionable (very) young royals out there.