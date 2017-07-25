Beyond Prince George and Princess Charlotte: the Definitive Guide to the Most Fashionable Royal Kids

Princess Leonor and Sofía of Spain Leonor, Princess of Asturias is 11-years-old and is the heir apparent to the Spanish throne. Her younger sister, Infanta Sofía, age 10, are the daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. Here, the sisters attend Princess Sofía’s first communion.
Prince Christian of Denmark The 11-year-old prince is the eldest child of Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary. He is the grandson of Queen Margrethe II, and he is second in line to the Danish throne, after his father. Here, the young prince attends an equestrian event in July in Denmark.
Princess Isabella of Denmark The 10-year-old prince is the eldest child of Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary. He is the grandson of Queen Margrethe II, and he is second in line to the Danish throne, after his father. Here, the young princess attends her grandmother’s 77th Birthday celebration with her mother, in Denmark.
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark These royal twins are six years of age. Prince Vincent is the elder of the two, and he is fourth in line to the Danish throne, and Princess Josephine is sixth. The twins are pictured last summer at the Grasten Castle in Denmark.
Prince Hisahito of Japan The 10-year-old prince is a dapper young man, and often is seen wearing a suit. He is the youngest child and only son of Fumihito, Prince Akishino and Kiko, Princess Akishino. The young royal is third in line to become Emperer, behind his uncle and father. Here, the young prince visits Nagasaki in December of last year with his family.
Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland Princess Estelle of Sweden, now 5-years-old, is the elder child and only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel. She is the second in line of succession to the Swedish throne. Here she is attending the 40th birthday of her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, Sweden.
Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne The young prince of Sweden is a year and a half, and is the youngest child and only son of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel. He is the third in line of succession, after his mother and sister, to the Swedish throne. Here he is attending the 40th birthday of her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, Sweden.
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco The royal twins, now 2-year-olds, are the children of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene. Although Princess Gabriella is the older twin, her brother, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent. The twins are pictured here with their parents during the annual Christmas gifts distribution at Monaco Palace last December.
Princess Alexia, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, and Princess Ariane Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange (center) age 13, is the heir apparent to the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ throne. She and her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, age 12, and Princess Ariane, age 10, are the daughters of Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The sisters are pictured here at Kagerplassen in Warmond, Netherlands.
Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan of Morocco HRH The Crown Prince of Morocco is 13 years-old, and he is the oldest son of King Mohammed VI of Morocco and his wife, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco. The young prince welcomes former French President Francois Hollande to Morocco, a former French colony, in 2013.
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 15-year-old Princess Elizabeth is the heir apparent to the Belgian throne, and is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The young royal became next in line in succession only after her grandfather, King Albert II, abdicated his throne for health reasons in 2013.
Princess Amalia of Luxembourg The young princess of Luxembourg is now 3-years-old, but here she is on the day her parents, Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Princess Claire of Luxembourg left the hospital and presented her to the world. She is third in line of succession for the crown of Luxembourg, and has a younger brother, Prince Liam, born in 2016.
Prince George of Cambridge The 4-year-old princeis the eldest child and only son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. He is third in line for the British throne, behind his father and grandfather, Charles, Prince of Wales. Here, he departs the Berlin military office in 2017 after an official tour of Poland and Germany.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge The 2-year-old princess is the younger child and only daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. She is fourth in line for the British throne, behind her brother, Prince George, her father and grandfather, Charles, Prince of Wales. Here, she departs the Berlin military office in 2017 after an official tour of Poland and Germany.