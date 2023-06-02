Zendaya Shares Rare Photos of Tom Holland For His Birthday

Zendaya and Tom Holland may be two of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood currently, but the couple is notoriously private about their relationship. On Thursday, though, the 26-year-old actress took to Instagram for Holland’s 27th birthday, sharing a rare glimpse into their world.

She posted two snaps of Holland on her stories—one of him in the ocean making a heart and one standing on the shore—that she captioned with varying heart emojis. Holland also posted a picture on Instagram in a bathing suit and goggles with the caption “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!” to which Zendaya commented with another heart eye emoji.

The pair first met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming where they formed a fast friendship. Official confirmation of their relationship came in July 2021 but they have preferred to keep things relatively out of the public eye aside from a handful of public appearances to promote their webslinger franchise.

The actress also shared a snap of the poster for The Crowded Room, an AppleTV+ series Holland is set to lead. He plays the role of Danny Sullivan who is under investigation (by Amanda Seyfried’s character Rya Goodwin) for a string of crimes. Holland also served as an executive producer on the show which premires on June 9th.

Holland attended the New York City premiere of the series on his birthday night. Unfortunately, Zendaya was not present, but the actor appeared with the series’ cast—Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Emma Laird, among others.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

"It's interesting. You know the producing side of things was a really steep learning curve. Being on set, performing in this role, going to those dark places, while also, handling certain issues that happen every day on a film set was a little bit overwhelming," he explained to ET. "But I had an amazing team of people. Alexandra, Akiva, Ally, all of the people at Apple were so supportive of me."