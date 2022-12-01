The 2022 Friends and Family Gift Guide

Every holiday season, we reach out to creative, dynamic crews—couples, colleagues, chosen families and more—who we just know will have interesting approaches to celebrating and gift giving. Hearing about their traditions and the things they’re excited about sharing with each other is one of the highlights of the year. Get to know the latest batch:

The Real Housewives of New York City

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York. Photographed October 19, 2022 by Pamela Hanson; Styled by Daniel Gaines.

The new cast of Bravo’s most hallowed franchise are still getting to know each other, but they’re excited to celebrate—and change the narrative of what RHONY is all about.

The Coperni Crew

Photographed by Pablo Di Prima; Styled by Helena Tejedor.

Fresh off of Paris Fashion Week’s most viral moment, Coperni designers Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are excited to decompress with family and close friends.

Chase Hall and Lauren Rodriguez Hall

Photographed by Emily Rosser.

Newlyweds Lauren Rodriguez Hall, a fashion designer and art director, and Chase Hall, an artist, just moved into a Los Angeles home together—which means new traditions and filling the space with work by creative friends.

New Ho Queen

Photographed by Claudine Baltazar; Styled by Jo Lin.

This Canadian queer Asian party collective knows how to have a good time—and they know the power of a great meal.

The Messika-Sassine Family

Photographed by Hugues Laurent; Styled by Hisato Tasaka.

Valérie Messika and Jean-Baptiste Sassine, a Parisian couple who run the jewelry brand Messika together, are all about keeping it classic—even if their kids don’t quite believe in Santa anymore.

Ignacio Mattos and His Restaurant Family

Photographed by Jeff Henrikson.

The Uruguayan restaurateur Ignacio Mattos and the Mattos Hospitality team are running New York’s most exciting—and arguably most delicious—food empire.

The Chemla Family

Photographed by Pamela Hanson; Styled by Caroline Edison.

Between them, this entrepreneurial bunch run a jewelry brand, a bakery, a clothing company and an art tech startup. As you can imagine, gifting comes pretty easy.

