OSCARS 2023

Oscars 2023: See What the Stars Wore to the After Parties

Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even after the red carpet has been walked and the awards have been handed out, Oscars night isn’t over. In fact for some who weren’t invited to the actual event, that’s when things just get started. On Sunday night, Los Angeles filled up with A-List stars (even more so than usual) as they celebrated movies’ biggest night in the most glamorous way possible. From the Vanity Fair party to Elton John’s annual fete, there were more than enough events around town to cater to all the award show attendees and more. Of course, this means there was a lot of after party fashion. Many of those who spent the early part of the evening at the 95th annual Academy Awards in the Dolby Theater opted to change out of the gowns and suits so as to be more comfortable as they celebrated their wins or drowned away their losses. Others kept on their original outfits—why let a great custom look go to waste? But no matter what, everyone looked as stylish as ever and there wasn’t a look to be missed. So, we’re keeping track of what all the stars wore as they kept the party going throughout the night.

Olivia Wilde
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

Jennifer Coolidge
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Julia Garner
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Off-White with Jimmy Choo heels and Nina Runsdorf jewelry

Emma Watson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Louboutin heels.

Maggie Rogers
Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Teigen in Zuhair Murad couture. Legend in Gucci.

Danielle Deadwyler
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Naomi Watts
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I Givenchy with Norman Silverman jewelry.

Donald Glover
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Alexander McQueen.

Donatella Versace
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Simona Tabasco
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Michael Imperioli and David Imperioli
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren with Reza jewelry.

Dwyane Wade
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Soo Joo Park
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Leslie Mann
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci couture.

Miranda Kerr
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry.

Jeremy O. Harris and Arvand Khosravi
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Holland Taylor
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In St. John.

Dove Cameron
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Mônot with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Zooey Deschanel
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Michaela Jae Rodriguez
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Patricia Clarkson
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Zuhair Murad.

Trevor Noah
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sabrina Impacciatore
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Heidi Klum
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Elton John
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Queen Latifah
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Brooke Shields
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Charlotte Lawrence
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Kathy Hilton
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Tom Ford
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images
Hilary Duff
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli with Jimmy Choo heels, a Judith Lieber bag, and Norman Siverman jewelry.

Tiffany Haddish
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tony Ward Couture.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Sedgwick is wearing Cicada jewelry.

Judith Light
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Briony Raymond jewelry.

Matt Bomer
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Thuso Mbedu
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior haute couture.

Lisa Eisner and Eric Eisner
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Shonda Rhimes
Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Rina Sawayama
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maren Morris
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Christina Hendricks
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Derek Blasberg
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images
Evan Mock
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Troye Sivan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Acne Studios.

John Waters
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Jessica Alba
Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Lucien Laviscount
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Tan France
Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage
Antoni Porowski
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Lisa Rinna
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Nancy Pelosi
Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli.

Patricia Arquette
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In KYHA Studios.