Even after the red carpet has been walked and the awards have been handed out, Oscars night isn’t over. In fact for some who weren’t invited to the actual event, that’s when things just get started. On Sunday night, Los Angeles filled up with A-List stars (even more so than usual) as they celebrated movies’ biggest night in the most glamorous way possible. From the
Vanity Fair party to Elton John's annual fete, there were more than enough events around town to cater to all the award show attendees and more. Of course, this means there was a lot of after party fashion. Many of those who spent the early part of the evening at the 95th annual Academy Awards in the Dolby Theater opted to change out of the gowns and suits so as to be more comfortable as they celebrated their wins or drowned away their losses. Others kept on their original outfits—why let a great custom look go to waste? But no matter what, everyone looked as stylish as ever and there wasn't a look to be missed. So, we're keeping track of what all the stars wore as they kept the party going throughout the night.
In Off-White with Jimmy Choo heels and Nina Runsdorf jewelry
Wearing Christian Louboutin heels.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Teigen in Zuhair Murad couture. Legend in Gucci.
I Givenchy with Norman Silverman jewelry.
Michael Imperioli and David Imperioli
In Ralph Lauren with Reza jewelry.
Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry.
Jeremy O. Harris and Arvand Khosravi
In Mônot with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
In Giambattista Valli with Jimmy Choo heels, a Judith Lieber bag, and Norman Siverman jewelry.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Sedgwick is wearing Cicada jewelry.
Wearing Briony Raymond jewelry.
Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.
Lisa Eisner and Eric Eisner
In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.
In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.