Even after the red carpet has been walked and the awards have been handed out, Oscars night isn’t over. In fact for some who weren’t invited to the actual event, that’s when things just get started. On Sunday night, Los Angeles filled up with A-List stars (even more so than usual) as they celebrated movies’ biggest night in the most glamorous way possible. From the Vanity Fair party to Elton John’s annual fete, there were more than enough events around town to cater to all the award show attendees and more. Of course, this means there was a lot of after party fashion. Many of those who spent the early part of the evening at the 95th annual Academy Awards in the Dolby Theater opted to change out of the gowns and suits so as to be more comfortable as they celebrated their wins or drowned away their losses. Others kept on their original outfits—why let a great custom look go to waste? But no matter what, everyone looked as stylish as ever and there wasn’t a look to be missed. So, we’re keeping track of what all the stars wore as they kept the party going throughout the night.

Olivia Wilde Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst.

Jennifer Coolidge Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Julia Garner John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Off-White with Jimmy Choo heels and Nina Runsdorf jewelry

Emma Watson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Louboutin heels.

Maggie Rogers Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images Teigen in Zuhair Murad couture. Legend in Gucci.

Danielle Deadwyler Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Naomi Watts Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I Givenchy with Norman Silverman jewelry.

Donald Glover Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Alexander McQueen.

Donatella Versace Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Simona Tabasco Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Michael Imperioli and David Imperioli Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images In Ralph Lauren with Reza jewelry.

Dwyane Wade Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Soo Joo Park Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Leslie Mann Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nina Ricci couture.

Miranda Kerr Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In Elie Saab couture with Chopard jewelry.

Jeremy O. Harris and Arvand Khosravi Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Holland Taylor Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In St. John.

Dove Cameron Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Mônot with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Zooey Deschanel Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Zuhair Murad.

Trevor Noah Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In Gucci.

Sabrina Impacciatore Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elton John Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen Latifah Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Brooke Shields Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pamella Roland.

Charlotte Lawrence Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tom Ford Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Hilary Duff Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli with Jimmy Choo heels, a Judith Lieber bag, and Norman Siverman jewelry.

Tiffany Haddish Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tony Ward Couture.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images Sedgwick is wearing Cicada jewelry.

Judith Light John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Briony Raymond jewelry.

Matt Bomer Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

Thuso Mbedu Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior haute couture.

Lisa Eisner and Eric Eisner Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Shonda Rhimes Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Rina Sawayama Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maren Morris Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Evan Mock Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Troye Sivan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Acne Studios.

John Waters Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sienna Miller Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Jessica Alba Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Lucien Laviscount Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Tan France Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Antoni Porowski Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

Nancy Pelosi Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images In Giambattista Valli.

Patricia Arquette Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images