Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester attended the red carpet for Fleishman Is in Trouble at Carnegie Hall on Monday night, making one of their first major public appearances post-lockdown.

The Gossip Girl alumna’s velvet dress is actually a vintage find that’s older than the premiere of her former show. The rich chocolate dress embroidered in floral designs is actually from Prada’s fall 2000 collection, and the actress and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi secured it from Tab Vintage.

Brody, meanwhile, was wearing a classically cut suit in an unconventional teal shade over a light-blue button-down shirt with a dark blue tie. He was wearing black leather dress shoes with the look.

Brody has a major supporting part in the upcoming FX-on-Hulu miniseries, ironically playing a character named “Seth” (though, don’t expect anything else quite resembling The O.C. It’s a Manhattan-based show about a divorced father).

Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple married in 2014 and have two children, seven-year-old Arlo Day, and a two-year-old son whose name has yet to be revealed. In an interview with Access Hollywood in March of this year, Meester discussed parenting with The O.C. star.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I get the joy and the pleasure of watching him become a father,” she said. “He's everything that I imagined he would be as a father when we [first] decided to have kids. It is really amazing he has become that and [is] becoming every day more so.”

She added more about his approach to raising Arlo, saying, “He has a real understanding...and kindness to me in all the ways that I feel so empowered in my femininity. I see him connecting with our daughter in that way. I think it's innate for him.”

In October 2020, just after the birth of their son, Brody told People, “It's been pretty magical. It's such a crazy time for everyone and we're so, so, so fortunate that we have some of the security we do and have the flexibility with our jobs we do. We talk about it all the time and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky.”

Brody added that there were obviously down sides to welcoming a son during the pandemic, but it allowed the family to be in a little “cocoon” together.

“For us, luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure,” he said.