When you unviel your pregnancy at the Met Gala like supermodel Adwoa Aboah did earlier this year, you better be ready to follow up with some stand-out maternity style. Last night, Aboah turned a cut-out LBD into the ultimate bump-baring fashion moment during the Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala in London.

The mom-to-be stepped out to the event in a plunging maxi dress that featured an exposed midsection. The skin-baring detail exposed the model’s growing baby bump before moving into a low-rise column skirt that trailed all the way to the floor. Aboah paired her outfit with a quilted white clutch, a selection of metallic jewelry, and sleek pointed-toe pumps.

The runway star, who followed in a longline of expectant mothers unveiling their baby bumps during the first Monday in May, sported a ruffled crop top and matching skirt courtesy of H&M during the 2024 Met Gala. “I wanted to feel like my best self,” Aboah said of her Met Gala look, adding “it’s hard when you have literally no control over your body and the way that it’s moving and growing and doing its own thing,”

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later on Tuesday evening, Aboah met up with her friend and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski. The My Body author revived a divisive 2000s style, the dress-over-pants trend, with her night out look. Ratajkowski sported a plunging satin gown that she wore atop a pair of ruby red pants. The model topped off her outfit with strappy black heels and a red manicure.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So far, Aboah has approached her maternity style like only a seasoned supermodel could. And, as it happens, the Brit explained that she’s taken a few pointers from other high-profile maternity stars such as Rihanna and Sienna Miller. “I did a lot of research on pregnant women on the red carpet,” Aboah mentioned of her Met Gala outfit. “Obviously, we have the likes of Rihanna, who killed it in such an incredible way. Sienna [Miller] was also a big reference for me.”

The model joked “I’m gonna do my Rihanna reveal moment, whatever that looks like and then I’ll probably go back into hiding.”