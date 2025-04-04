Aimee Lou Wood has one episode left in Thailand on The White Lotus, but in real life her style has decidedly moved on to something more cosmopolitan. She stepped out in New York City today in a look that felt more like Matrix mixed with Gossip Girl.

Forgetting the exposed undergarment trend, Wood made the case for exposed white socks. She chose to pair her suede ballet shoes with scrunched-up calf-length socks. For an extra bit of transitional layering, the actor slipped on sheer black tights underneath her socks. The socks and flats styling trick stood out from Wood’s two-toned look, especially considering she appeared to be wearing no pants. The actor finished everything off with a Matrix-esque trench coat, a white turtleneck, and a structured handbag from Manu Atelier.

BACKGRID

The outfit doesn’t just mix genres, but also perfectly mixes seasons. The sock-flat combination is the perfect bridge for when an outfit calls for a “summer” shoe, but the temperature outside doesn’t necessarily allow all that skin to be exposed.

Wood doubled down on the look earlier in the day for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Instead of coquette flats, she went the more business casual route with heeled loafers. Her wide-leg jeans were just long enough to flash her white socks. The actor once again opted for a white handbag, this time Tory Burch’s “Romy” tote.

BACKGRID

Wearing white socks and black shoes isn’t exactly revolutionary. The predominantly summer style has been around for some time and is a favorite styling hack on the runways and within the wardrobes of celebrities. Hailey Bieber regularly styles her Mary Jane flats with white socks, as do the likes of Amelia Gray Hamlin and Kendall Jenner. Some, such as Sydney Sweeney, go the extra mile in wearing exposed socks and high heels.

But pairing white socks with black loafers and exposing them in the way Wood did here has long been a huge fashion no-no. (Especially in menswear, where socks are expected to perfectly match the color of one’s shoes). But like a true It girl, Wood makes her own rules when it comes to getting dressed.